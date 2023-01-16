ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
247Sports

Break out the whiteboard - how WVU's new ball screen defense worked vs TCU

West Virginia, for what seems like a few seasons now, has really struggled with ball screen defense. As Head Coach Bob Huggins as mentioned over the years, they've tried a variety of different ways to attack the ball handler and the screener. Like a football team selling all out on the blitz, the Mountaineers said "forget it" and went all in on doubling the ball handler coming off the screen, then figuring out the rest later. It worked to perfection on some possessions, and was even still somewhat successful when TCU was able to avoid the double. I explain how and why it worked so well for WVU in the video above, then I take a couple moments to discuss why the Mountaineers need to be careful about not doing it too much.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

