West Virginia, for what seems like a few seasons now, has really struggled with ball screen defense. As Head Coach Bob Huggins as mentioned over the years, they've tried a variety of different ways to attack the ball handler and the screener. Like a football team selling all out on the blitz, the Mountaineers said "forget it" and went all in on doubling the ball handler coming off the screen, then figuring out the rest later. It worked to perfection on some possessions, and was even still somewhat successful when TCU was able to avoid the double. I explain how and why it worked so well for WVU in the video above, then I take a couple moments to discuss why the Mountaineers need to be careful about not doing it too much.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO