A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Wilts in Bedlam Blowout
The Sooners allowed 48 points in the second half to drop the season's first Bedlam bout in Stillwater.
WATCH: DerMarr Johnson's First WVU Press Conference
West Virginia men's basketball assistant head coach DerMarr Johnson meets the media for the first time
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Joel Embiid Calls Out Hakeem Olajuwon And Other NBA Legends About Him Not Posting Up In The Paint: "They Must Not Have Any Basketball IQ.”
Joel Embiid responds to Hakeem Olajuwon's criticism of him not posting up in the paint and shooting a lot of 3-pointers.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU
Our staff picks who will win today's game between the Mountaineers and Horned Frogs
DerMarr Johnson Shares Classic Huggins Story
WVU assistant coach DerMarr Johnson tells a fantastic story about Huggins during his Cincinnati days
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 7 Texas
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming matchup with No. 7 Texas
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of...
Break out the whiteboard - how WVU's new ball screen defense worked vs TCU
West Virginia, for what seems like a few seasons now, has really struggled with ball screen defense. As Head Coach Bob Huggins as mentioned over the years, they've tried a variety of different ways to attack the ball handler and the screener. Like a football team selling all out on the blitz, the Mountaineers said "forget it" and went all in on doubling the ball handler coming off the screen, then figuring out the rest later. It worked to perfection on some possessions, and was even still somewhat successful when TCU was able to avoid the double. I explain how and why it worked so well for WVU in the video above, then I take a couple moments to discuss why the Mountaineers need to be careful about not doing it too much.
Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”
