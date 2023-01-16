ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Detroit News

Teen dies in crash with school bus in Highland Township

A Highland Township teen was killed Thursday after turning left in front of a school bus, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials Friday identified the victim as Jordan James Shenberger, 16, a Lakeland High School student. Huron Valley Schools confirmed Shenberger's death in a post on its official Facebook...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Timeline details Pontiac family's movements before they froze to death

At least one Oakland County deputy is under investigation as authorities review how a Pontiac mother and two of her children froze to death in a field last weekend after they were seen walking around improperly dressed for the cold. Sheriff Michael Bouchard on Wednesday released a timeline detailing the...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Mother charged in 2022 fatal drowning of 4-year-old son in Ingham Co.

Meridian Township — A woman was charged this week with second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 drowning death of her 4-year-old son, police said. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 34, was arraigned Wednesday in 55th District Court in Mason on the charge, according to police and court records. A judge set her bond at $75,000 and scheduled her next court date for Feb. 7, 2023.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Suspect sought in death of woman found in Pittsfield Twp. dead

A man sought in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot Thursday was found dead Friday, Pittsfield Township police said. Investigators said Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was a suspect wanted in connection with the death of Andrea Grant, 50, of Plymouth and had been considered armed and dangerous.
CLARE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side. The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman, 25, charged with stealing mail in Troy

A Detroit woman accused of stealing mail from Troy residents has been charged, police said Thursday. Khaira Howard, 25, was charged Thursday in 52-4 District Court in Troy with five counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth various amounts, two counts of possession of stolen financial transaction devices and driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.
TROY, MI
New York Post

Michigan mom and 2 kids found frozen to death in park, daughter survives

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia.  Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial

Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
DETROIT, MI

