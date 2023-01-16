Read full article on original website
A worker charges a customer's card for $453,000 instead of $4.53 and he had enough money that it went through
Some people really do have a lot of money in their account but sometimes it can lead to more headaches. A TikTok user who reportedly works at an Australian restaurant chain called the Red Rooster made a major mistake at work but it seems to have affected her customer more than her.
