Atlantic City, NJ

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Atlantic City Casinos

capping a year equally as remarkable for retail casino revenue. According to data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the city’s nine casinos generated $215.6 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR), marking their strongest December in 10 years. Yearly GGR totaled $2.79 billion, up 9% from...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey

Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ

What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank

TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
