NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Legendary DJ “The Geater with the Heater” Jerry Blavat Dies at 82
It is so ironic that today "National Disc Jockey Day" we say goodbye to a legendary DJ that many in our area grew up listening to for decades. We learned today that legendary disc jockey Jerry Blavat has passed. He was known as "the Geator with the Heater" and the...
Trendy and Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Cherry Hill, NJ
There are so many restaurants you'd like to see more of in New Jersey. It's a question we ask you pretty frequently, and you don't hold back. You want to see popular spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Rainforest Cafe, and In-N-Out open more New Jersey locations, or open their first Garden State spot.
Football Fans! It’s Playoff Time and We Have the Best Sports Bars in New Jersey
It is that time of year, football playoff season and two of our local NFL teams are still in it and will collide this weekend in Philadelphia. The Giants are coming off a huge win in Minnesota as they upset the favored Vikings and now head down the New Jersey Turnpike to battle the Philadelphia Eagles.
Egg Harbor Township Residents Rally To Protect Endangered Barred Owl
There's not much that gets shared to social media these days that restores one's faith in humanity. These days, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are filled with reels showcasing random dances, how to organize yourself or your house, or makeup tutorials. There is the occasional pet video that warms your heart,...
Dine with ghosts at this elegant (and haunted) NJ restaurant
There are people who love the idea of visiting haunted places. And then there are people like me who would stay far away. Not because I’m afraid, but just because the idea generally holds absolutely no interest for me. But I may make an exception in the case of...
Are South Jersey’s Best Subs Found In EHT Or Mays Landing?
If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food. You hear jokes made all day along about how the Garden State is the "armpit of America," blah blah blah. Well, if you've never set foot in New Jersey, know that you're missing out...
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Atlantic City Casinos
capping a year equally as remarkable for retail casino revenue. According to data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the city’s nine casinos generated $215.6 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR), marking their strongest December in 10 years. Yearly GGR totaled $2.79 billion, up 9% from...
Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" has died, Action News has learned. He was 82.
7 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Riding Disney’s Closing Splash Mountain One Final Time
We traveled from Atlantic City, New Jersey and almost missed it, forever. Disney World and Disneyland's "Splash Mountain" rides will permanently close on Monday, on January 23, 2023. In its place will be Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is currently set to open in late 2024. The new ride will be...
Jersey Shore town calls for offshore wind stop amid whale deaths
🐋 Brigantine City Council has passed a resolution calling for a moratorium on offshore wind projects. 🐋 Three dead whales have washed up on Atlantic County shores in one month. 🐋 Federal officials say there's no evidence that work for offshore wind power is causing the whale deaths...
A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey
Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
NJ ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ back to jail after asking for dogs back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ
What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
Should English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cross the Atlantic City Expressway?
Is it time for English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township to cross over the Atlantic City Expressway?. I ponder that question quite a bit as I sit in traffic on the Black Horse Pike between English Creek and the Hamilton Mall area in Mays Landing. Right now, if you...
SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank
TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
