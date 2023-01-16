Read full article on original website
Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 award recipients
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will honor their own at the organization’s annual awards banquet on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Chamber takes pride in this event each year as they celebrate success and achievement. They look forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community!
Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year
Houma’s own Rougarou Fest was awarded the 2022 Louey Festival of the Year Award at Louisiana’s Travel Associations annual meeting in New Orleans on January 19th, 2023!. Rougarou Fest is a popular, Houma-based event sponsored by the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which takes place yearly in the fall. “So many people love the Fest, and we want local participants to realize the connection between the Fest and the Discovery Center,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret. “Rougarou Fest is our main fundraiser of the year, and it helps fund educational events to bring awareness to our environmental impact,” explained Foret. “All the money goes straight back into the community.”
Unique local retail store opening in Louisiana this weekend
A unique local retail store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2024, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Bourgeois family endows record 6th scholarship to Benefit Bridge to Independence students
Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois are establishing a $15,000 endowed scholarship in the Nicholls Foundation for the benefit of full-time students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree, if the opportunity exists, within the Bridge to Independence Program at Nicholls. “The scholarship created by Mr. and Mrs. Bourgeois is a...
Local boutique excited for weekend Grand Opening
A local boutique is ready to officially open its doors and launch its new location. Josie Dylynn Boutique is hosting its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at its new location, 4647 La. Highway 1 in Raceland. The celebration will be from 10 a.m....
The 2023 Gala Goes to Mardi Gras raised over $170K for the Cancer Center!
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the overwhelming success of the 2023 Gala benefitting the Cancer Center. While each year the theme is different, the 2023 theme was The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras. “Thanks to our entire krewe for their fundraising efforts,” reads a...
Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!
Houma’s Krewe of Aphrodite is celebrating their 40 year anniversary this 2023 Mardi Gras season! The non-profit organization formed in 1983 that boasts more than 500 members, and their logo of the famous Greek goddess of beauty has been a staple in the Houma Mardi Gras celebrations since their first parade. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year,” said long-time member Parrish Valure. “We can’t believe it. It is truly a special moment for our Krewe.”
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
Donald Callais
Donald Callais, 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away peacefully, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday January 20, 2023 at Covenant Church in Houma, Louisiana, (4863 West Park Ave) from 9:00am until 11:00am, with services following.
Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21
Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Maxime Joseph Blanchard
Maxime Joseph Blanchard (M.J.) was born to Maxime and Mannette Blanchard on August 12, 1930, in Matthews, LA, as the only brother to five older sisters. On January 15, 2023, at 92 years of age, surrounded by his family, he passed peacefully from his earthly home to his eternal home in heaven. M.J., a resident of Houma, LA, was a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather and faithful friend.
See the 3 new restaurants, including Olive Garden, coming to Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An Olive Garden is under construction in Gonzales, and city officials have more dining options coming to the city soon. The plan for the Olive Garden was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February 2022. The restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsmans Park near Highway […]
Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause!
The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Ynika Lyntrell Cook
Ynika Lyntrell Cook, 48, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10:00AM until funeral time at 12:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Chauvin, LA.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
Local artist Nichol Brinkman to make debut at Jazz Fest!
Local fiber artist and illustrator Nichol Brinkman has been selected as an artist and demonstrator at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival!. Based in Thibodaux, the artist has been creating since she was a child. “I always wanted to be an artist,” Brinkman shared. Studying painting at the Memphis College of Art, she took a fiber arts class during her last semester, and found it fascinating. “I didn’t know how to sew before that, and we didn’t do much sewing in the class, but I was exposed to that and embroidery and weaving, and I found it all very cool and exciting,” said Brinkman.
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.
Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
