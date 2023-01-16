ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

New London remembers David Crosby

Jan. 20—In recent years, musician David Crosby, who died Thursday at 81, had become, in a loose sense, a sort of honorary citizen of southeastern Connecticut through his friendship with bestselling nonfiction writer and Waterford native Jeff Benedict. The two connected in the early 2000s when Crosby reached out...
New London to sell remainder of Fort Trumbull properties

Jan. 19—NEW LONDON — As of this week, all the properties on the Fort Trumbull peninsula are slated for development. Parcels on the peninsula, which also is home to Fort Trumbull State Park, have been vacant for almost 20 years. The land was cleared for development in a move by the city that led to the landmark 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Kelo v. New London, about the use of eminent domain.
Police logs ― January 20, 2023

Anthony S. Thompson, 49, of East Hartford, was charged Wednesday in New London with interfering with a search warrant. Dirk Brouwer, 50, of 495 Laurel Hill Road, Apt. 2H, Norwich, was charged Tuesday in Montville with second-degree failure to appear in court. Stonington. Warren B. Fry, 40, of 27 Moss...
Waterford residents curious about property revaluation methods

Jan. 19—WATERFORD — With residents receiving their updated property assessments, some have taken to Facebook to question the process and express their concerns. The state of Connecticut requires towns to re-assess properties every five years. Property owners in the town's community Facebook page commented on their property value increases, some as much as 40%.
WATERFORD, CT

