Jan. 19—NEW LONDON — As of this week, all the properties on the Fort Trumbull peninsula are slated for development. Parcels on the peninsula, which also is home to Fort Trumbull State Park, have been vacant for almost 20 years. The land was cleared for development in a move by the city that led to the landmark 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Kelo v. New London, about the use of eminent domain.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO