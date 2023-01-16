Read full article on original website
Another push to eliminate Texas' Confederate holiday
Houston state Rep. Jarvis Johnson is once again trying to abolish Confederate Heroes Day. Why it matters: In the same week that the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s racial justice and civil rights legacy, Texas continues to honor the Confederacy with a holiday. Catch up fast: Confederate Heroes Day,...
Kennedy assassination artifact resides at local museum
👋 Hey, Joe here. I recently saw an incredible artifact of American history that I had no idea was in metro Detroit — the limousine former President John F. Kennedy was riding in when he was assassinated in 1963.State of play: It's part of the Presidential Vehicles exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.Other vehicles on display carried presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. Quick take: I'm merely an aspiring JFK history buff, but getting so close to his limo was surreal. It felt morbid, but I couldn't help but conjure thoughts of the assassination's immediate aftermath and everything this limo has seen.Of note: The 1961 Lincoln Continental then returned to the White House, was rebuilt with titanium armor plating and other features and was in service until 1977.The White House didn’t have the budget to buy these vehicles outright back then, instead leasing them from Lincoln. "When those leases expired, Lincoln often gave the cars to us," museum transportation curator Matt Anderson tells Axios.If you go: The museum is open daily from 9:30am to 5pm.Tickets: $30 or $22.50 for kids ages 5-11.
The post-Roe fight dividing anti-abortion activists
As anti-abortion activists gather in Washington, D.C., on Friday to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade — a singular cause that united abortion opponents for decades — some factions are split on the movement's next steps. The big picture: While mainstream anti-abortion messaging still revolves around sanctioning...
Mayors call for help with migrants and asylum seekers
At their winter gathering on Capitol Hill this week, the nation's mayors delivered a bipartisan message to Congress and President Biden: Help stop the flow of migrants and asylum seekers into our cities — and give us the funds to take humane care of those who arrive. Why it...
Black Florida lawmakers blast DeSantis over AP African American studies
Black Florida lawmakers are criticizing the state's decision to keep African American Studies out of its AP curriculum. The big picture: How Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis handles the issue of race in Florida could provide insight into the policies he will propose related to racial inequality in America if he launches a 2024 presidential campaign.
Houston billboard highlights bond between Muslims and Jesus
A billboard on U.S. 290 near Highway 6 in Hempstead calls attention to the commonalities between Islam and Christianity, reminding drivers that "Muslims ❤️ Jesus" too.The big picture: Illinois-based Islamic education center GainPeace is placing similar signs in Chicago, Dallas and central New Jersey to highlight the religions' shared roots and to work through the misconceptions.Between the lines: Christianity and Islam are both monotheistic faiths whose religious texts — the Bible and the Quran — include many verses about Jesus and Mary. Muslims consider Jesus to be a prophet of God.Zoom in: GainPeace serves as the outreach arm of the...
Texas universities, museums still hold indigenous remains
Data: Adapted from ProPublica; Chart: Axios Visuals Some government agencies, universities and museums in Texas continue to hold the remains of Indigenous people, despite a 1990 federal law that requires they work to return them to tribes.Why it matters: Native American artifacts and gravesites were looted for many decades, often with the federal government's encouragement, ProPublica reported in a recent, detailed investigation.By the numbers: The University of Texas Archeological Research Laboratory, which has the 17th largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country and the largest cache in Texas, reported still having the remains of at least 1,900...
