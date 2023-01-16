Read full article on original website
Laura Kimmons
4d ago
it does matter it matters a lot because, our government are not professional doctors and they need to stop trying to do the doctor's jobs but let the doctor do their own jobs or they're specialist.
April Witt Ray
4d ago
Government should stay out of all people’s health decisions. They do not have the knowledge to be doctors. Our government is slowly turning communistic. Wake America before it’s to late.
joannelou
4d ago
Regardless what any doctors tells me, I am going to do my research and form my own opinion. I am very capable of understanding what the jab has done and what it will do.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. “The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming,” said Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesperson. Pearlman...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landlords Say National Rent Control Idea Is Awful, Would Create More ‘Slum Lords’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A few dozen progressive lawmakers in Congress want President Joe Biden to enact rent control measures across the nation. Supporters argue inflation and the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are making it hard for many people to afford rent....
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Legislator’s Covid Bill Would Also Prohibit Required Vaccines For Polio, Measles, Mumps
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill making its way through the Wyoming Legislature not only would prohibit discrimination over people’s COVID-19 vaccine or face mask choices, it also would prohibit the same for other infectious diseases like measles, mumps and polio. In many ways,...
Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill: Wyoming Banks Can’t Be Sued For Freezing Accounts If Fraud Against Elderly, Disabled Suspected
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If it passes the Wyoming Legislature, Senate File 24 would protect banks from being sued for freezing people’s assets briefly if they believe a vulnerable adult is being exploited. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation to the Senate floor...
cowboystatedaily.com
Supporters Say Bill Will Help Wyoming Lead The Nation In Digital Asset Registration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The idea that things existing only in a digital world can be worth real money remains a mysterious concept to many. But NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been sold for ridiculously high prices. Take, for example, the $69 million digital collage...
foodsafetynews.com
Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act
The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
One case of measles confirmed in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it has confirmed one case of measles in the state connected to the Ohio outbreak.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
foreigndesknews.com
Ten Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Unaccounted For’ in California, Watchdog Group Claims
Millions upon millions of mail-in ballots in California have gone unaccounted for following the state’s first major test of its universal mail-in voting program, a watchdog group claimed this month. The Public Interest Legal Foundation said in a report this month that “10 million mail ballots [were] unaccounted for”...
Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget
The Department of Public Health and Human Services should specify a plan for the $71 million it wants legislators to approve in the director’s office budget, a lawmaker and medical association director said Tuesday. Nursing homes are closing in Montana, and the Governor’s Office has proposed spending more money to help Medicaid providers, including that […] The post Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Marriage Bill Survives But Some Argue Restricting Teen Marriage Is Removing Freedoms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill forbidding the issuance of state marriage licenses to minors ages 15 and younger survived its first debate in the Wyoming House of Representatives with a 36-27 vote of approval. House Bill 7, which would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the “Life is a Human Right Act” is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state’s abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
cowboystatedaily.com
The ‘Squallet’: A Quintessential American Product With Wyoming Roots
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming Attorney General Pat Crank says his Squallet is a “great conversation starter.”. “I keep it in my truck, and I like to take it out and show it to people,” Crank told Cowboy State Daily. “At first, they look at you like you’re crazy, but then they start to laugh.”
