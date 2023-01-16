URGENT: Hendrick Regional Blood Center critically low on O-negative

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is critically low on type O-negative blood.

The center, which supplies blood for 19 other hospitals in the surrounding area, needs help restocking their shelves.

Anyone who wants to donate to help store the shortage can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street.

Hendrick Regional Blood Center is open until 5:00 p.m. Monday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8:00 a.m. to noon Saturday.

