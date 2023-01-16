Read full article on original website
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
WWMTCw
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Murder trial begins for driver accused of going 115 mph before crash killing Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A jury will decide if the driver in a double fatal crash committed murder. High speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts, Joel and Dolores Shaffer, Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches told a judge during a court hearing Thursday. Phillips...
WWMTCw
Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks
PORTAGE, Mich. — Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety. Firefighters had to quickly remove the driver stuck in an overturned Jeep by dragging him to a safe location just seconds...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
SPCA of SW Michigan Waives Adoption Fee for 16 yr old Ramsey
We need someone to give Ramsey a loving home asap. When we talk about animals at the shelter, a lot of them might have some heartbreaking backstories. Maybe they were abandoned. Maybe they were found on the street. It changes from animal to animal. Ramsey also has a very sad...
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make sense’
A man has been charged with killing two men in a June 2022 shooting that the Grand Rapids police chief said stemmed from a simple disagreement.
GRPD: Suspect in weekend shooting, barricade situation charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the Jan. 15 shooting and barricade situation, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The suspect, whose name is being withheld at this time, has been charged with the following:. Assault with Intent to Murder. Home Invasion...
KDPS: Woman arrested after report of shooting at people
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a woman after a call that a woman was shooting at people.
‘Free weed for life:’ New 24/7 drive-thru dispensary offers prizes, Taylor Swift tickets
PORTAGE, MI -- Anyone who goes inside Lake Effect’s new retail dispensary location to make a purchase of $100 or more during the grand opening can enter for a chance to win free cannabis for life, co-founder Jevin Weyenberg said. Lake Effect has opened its second Kalamazoo County location,...
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Burton Middle School
Authorities say a 13-year-old was taken into custody for bringing a gun to a Grand Rapids middle school.
Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek
Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
WILX-TV
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
