Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Knoxville man convicted after killing ex’s new boyfriend
Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Drug Felon.
WKRN
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
WHNT-TV
Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
TBI: McMinn Co. man facing felony charge for 2021 overdose death of another man
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that a 22-year-old man is facing a felony charge related to the 2021 overdose death of Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20. They said Koby Alexander Wyatt, 22, facilitated Crisp's drug use and took him to get the drugs that...
WKRN
'Unknown substance' sends prison staff members to hospital
Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Thursday morning. ‘Unknown substance’ sends prison staff members to …. Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being...
FBI Offering $25,000 Reward for Information to Help ID Suspect in Tennessee Arson
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the arson at a Tennessee reproductive health clinic. The Crime. According to a press release from the FBI issued on January 19, 2023, a person or persons who have...
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
DOJ: 3 people from East TN indicted in 'large-scale' heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy
ABINGDON, Va. — A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted a total of seven people as part of a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. Three of those people were from East Tennessee. The indictment said they planned to bring drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee....
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
DA: Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Lenoir City man in 2019 shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General said a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Lenoir City man was convicted of second-degree murder. They said Thursday that John Duwayne Dixon pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Watson. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
thunderboltradio.com
Multi-agency drug investigation results in more than a dozen arrests in Dickson, Hickman Counties
A multi-agency investigation by the TBI and 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges. In September 2022, TBI and Drug Task Force agents began an investigation into...
TBI: Campbell Co. woman charged with second-degree murder in husband's overdose death
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that a Campbell County woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection to her husband's overdose death. They said Sonya Kay Brotherton, 36, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to Abraham Zenas Wallace, 43. They...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County; armed man taken into custody after apparently shooting self on interstate
I-24 has reopened following what authorities originally called an "emergency situation" Friday evening
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
DOJ: Knoxville man convicted of several armed robberies and carjackings in 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal jury convicted DeShawn Whited, 25, from Knoxville, on a spree of robberies and carjackings in January 2021, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. They said Whited was convicted of four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of attempted Hobbs...
wvlt.tv
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
JCSO: Man arrested after shooting and killing his wife
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — A man is in custody in Jefferson County after deputies said he shot and killed his wife on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in Talbott. According to JCSO, a man called 911 just before midnight saying he shot his wife.
WBIR
Comments / 0