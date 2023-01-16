ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana judge sets bond for man after child seen waving gun

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man whose neighbors saw his 4-year-old child point a loaded handgun at them outside their apartment appeared in court Thursday, where a judge entered not-guilty pleas to three felony charges. The Marion County Superior Court judge also set bond for the 45-year-old man, whom...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indiana man arrested after young boy seen playing with gun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding a handgun outside their apartment and pulling the trigger without firing any bullets. Indianapolis TV station WXIN, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said a 45-year-old...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Librarian and activist Stephen Lane appointed to Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees

Librarian and activist Stephen Lane will join the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees. Lane, a former special collections librarian and union member at IndyPL, was appointed by the Indianapolis Public Schools board Jan. 19. Lane, an archivist at IUPUI, now fills the seat of Jose Salinas, whose term expired at the end of 2022. He was allowed to remain active until his seat was filled.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis' African American history dates back to 1746

Indianapolis has a new digital African American timeline with more than 250 years of the city’s Black history. The timeline encompasses history from the first five Black people who arrived in the state in 1746 to the election of the first Black Marion County Democratic Party chair, Myla Eldridge, in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana cop shot, wounded before other officers kill suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis police officer helping serve warrants was shot and wounded overnight by a man who was then fatally shot by other officers, police said. The officer, a three-veteran of the Lawrence Police Department, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in...
LAWRENCE, IN
Fire kills man; 1 of 4 kids listed as critical near death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has died of injuries suffered in an Indianopolis apartment fire this week that left four children ages 15 months, 3, 12 and 14 in critical condition, authorities said. Raymond Diggs, 31, died Wednesday of thermal burns and smoke inhalation, and death was imminent for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vacant to Vibrant program announced to create affordable housing

A new program aims to address the shortage of affordable housing in Indianapolis with $4.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan money. The Vacant to Vibrant initiative will take abandoned properties from the city land bank and offer them up for redevelopment. Community development corporations, nonprofits and others may apply...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Former Muncie police sergeant admits obstruction of justice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Muncie police sergeant pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice for writing a false report to cover up the excessive use of force by other Muncie officers under his command, federal prosecutors said. Joseph Kresja admitted the charge during a change-of-plea hearing. He was...
MUNCIE, IN
Troubled Indianapolis properties sold after lawsuit

Apartment buildings owned by bad-acting landlords who were sued by the city have been sold. JPC Affordable Housing agreed to sell its properties after months of refusing to pay utility bills. The agreement came after action from Indianapolis, the state Attorney General’s office, and Citizens Energy Group. It also states...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fire kills infant and father; 3 kids listed as critical

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 15-month-old girl who was seriously injured in an Indianapolis apartment fire died Thursday, a day after her father also died of his injuries, a fire official said. Three other children — a 3-year-old girl and boys ages 12 and 14 — also hurt in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD steps up presence in east side school zones

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers will set up traffic enforcement zones on the east side as students return to the classroom. IMPD officers will have a greater presence near schools in the area to help prevent any accidents. The effort comes after City-County Councillor David Ray (D-District19) reached out to IMPD about unsafe driving he witnessed in school zones.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Public Library board member TD Robinson resigns

Indianapolis Public Library board member Dr. TD Robinson has resigned from the board, a library spokesperson confirmed. Robinson’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout from the library’s contentious CEO search. Library staff received a short internal announcement early in the afternoon Jan. 10 from acting CEO...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
After two record-breaking years, Indianapolis sees fewer homicides

After two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide numbers, Indianapolis saw a decrease in killings in 2022. The city had 212 criminal homicides in 2022, a 15.87 percent decrease compared to the year before. There were 252 criminal homicides in 2021 and 215 in 2020. There were also about 13 percent fewer non-fatal shootings this past year compared to 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lilly Endowment commits $80 million for improvements to Indianapolis parks

Dozens of parks all across Indianapolis will receive improvements through an $80 million gift. The Lilly Endowment is giving Indy Parks and other local parks foundations — including Garfield, Holliday and Eagle Creek — money for projects that range from new splash pads to competition-quality sports fields. Indy Parks Director Phylis Boyd said the local parks system is always in need of investment. Forty-two parks will be touched through the endowment’s gift.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
