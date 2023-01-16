Librarian and activist Stephen Lane will join the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees. Lane, a former special collections librarian and union member at IndyPL, was appointed by the Indianapolis Public Schools board Jan. 19. Lane, an archivist at IUPUI, now fills the seat of Jose Salinas, whose term expired at the end of 2022. He was allowed to remain active until his seat was filled.

