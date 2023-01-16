ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere. “A lot of information is coming in and we’re trying to track down each lead,” Altiere said....
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Man and woman facing multiple rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from the area could be in court next week on child rape charges in Mahoning County. Christopher and Susan Figueroa, who we’re told are not married, are now in the Mahoning County Jail after being indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Christopher...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police use taser on dad accused of interfering with EMT attending to his child

A warrant has been issued for a Niles man who police tased and handcuffed for allegedly interfering with an ambulance crew trying to care for his child. According to a Warren Police report, Jordan Ryan 27, arrived at a home on the 400 block of Belmont Avenue NW Thursday where EMT’s were working on Ryan’s child. The report does not give the age of the child, or the reason the child needed medical attention.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman charged in fatal Tippecanoe crash

An Austintown woman now faces charges in connection with a deadly head-on crash that state troopers say was a result of aggressive driving. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Waylynn Ward with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and endangering children. According to a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges. “We have successfully negotiated and worked out a good faith Rule 11 agreement relative to this case,” said Atty. Brian Macala. Both were...
CAMPBELL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy