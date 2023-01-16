Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere. “A lot of information is coming in and we’re trying to track down each lead,” Altiere said....
WYTV.com
Man and woman facing multiple rape charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from the area could be in court next week on child rape charges in Mahoning County. Christopher and Susan Figueroa, who we’re told are not married, are now in the Mahoning County Jail after being indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Christopher...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Stun gun used on father while EMTs work on baby
A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report.
Suspect arrested with crack, heroin, fentanyl, more
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon with a bag containing crack, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and more, according to police.
WFMJ.com
Warren police use taser on dad accused of interfering with EMT attending to his child
A warrant has been issued for a Niles man who police tased and handcuffed for allegedly interfering with an ambulance crew trying to care for his child. According to a Warren Police report, Jordan Ryan 27, arrived at a home on the 400 block of Belmont Avenue NW Thursday where EMT’s were working on Ryan’s child. The report does not give the age of the child, or the reason the child needed medical attention.
Salem student arrested, accused of bringing gun to after-school program
A 17-year-old from Salem is in Columbiana County's Tobin Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman charged in fatal Tippecanoe crash
An Austintown woman now faces charges in connection with a deadly head-on crash that state troopers say was a result of aggressive driving. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Waylynn Ward with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and endangering children. According to a...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 19, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Report: Drugs found, driver ran during Girard traffic stop
Police are looking for the driver they say ran from a traffic stop where various drugs were found.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
WYTV.com
Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges. “We have successfully negotiated and worked out a good faith Rule 11 agreement relative to this case,” said Atty. Brian Macala. Both were...
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Over 1,200 violations noted on first day of Youngstown speed cameras
Youngstown police are releasing numbers from the first day of new speed cameras in school zones.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown murder suspect sentenced for using counterfeit checks at casinos
A Youngstown man already being held in jail for murder and a serious traffic crash has been sentenced by a federal judge for using fake id’s to cash counterfeit checks at East Coast Casinos. Robert Lee Weaver III, 38, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after being...
Warren fatal fire victim identified
Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home.
Child welfare check ends in mom’s arrest in Boardman
A Boardman mom was arrested after police were called to check on her child that was walking in traffic.
Comments / 0