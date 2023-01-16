A warrant has been issued for a Niles man who police tased and handcuffed for allegedly interfering with an ambulance crew trying to care for his child. According to a Warren Police report, Jordan Ryan 27, arrived at a home on the 400 block of Belmont Avenue NW Thursday where EMT’s were working on Ryan’s child. The report does not give the age of the child, or the reason the child needed medical attention.

WARREN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO