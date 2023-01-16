Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
New Big Lots Store Coming To Sallisaw And The Cities Growth ContinuesCameron EittreimSallisaw, OK
Related
Fort Smith program helps low-income residents with utility bills
A Fort Smith program is helping low-income residents with their utility bills.
mvskokemedia.com
Mvskoke high school softball player commits to OKWU
HOWE, Oklahoma – Abby Huie (Mvskoke) has had quite a busy senior year of high school. She has been selected to compete in the All-State softball team, maintained a 4.55-grade point average, and will be graduating with an associate degree in addition to her diploma this year. Most recently, she signed her official letter of intent to play softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Her current schedule requires discipline and astute time management skills.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee seed bank opening soon
TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
nwahomepage.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
nwahomepage.com
Deadly weekend fire in Fayetteville
Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local …. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local nonprofits. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Question of the Day 1/18. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries causing …. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County...
Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
Class B Leflore knocks off defending 2A champion Pocola, 49-45, in LeFlore County Tournament semifinals
By George Mitchell SPIRO - It appeared as if Pocola was on its way to a decisive win in Thursday's girls semifinals of the LeFlore County Tournament. But Leflore kept to its game plan and got back into the game. The Savages then completed the victory, knocking off defending Class 2A champion ...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/8
Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
news9.com
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas CB, reveals decision on 2023 season
Dwight McGlothern turned in a key performance for Arkansas during the 2022 season after transferring from LSU. Now, he’s solidified his plans for 2023. Wednesday evening, McGlothern confirmed on social media that he’ll be back for another season with the Razorbacks. He appeared in all 13 games for Arkansas this season and led the team in interceptions.
Clarksville teen dies in Johnson County crash
A Clarksville teen dies on Jan. 17 in Johnson County after being ejected during a crash.
Social Media Post Leads To Vian School Lockdown And Man's Arrest
A man is in jail accused of making threats that forced a Vian school to go on lockdown as a precaution. Hunter Craighead was arrested at his home in Fort Smith and will be brought back to Sequoyah County. The superintendent said as soon as he was notified of the...
Sentencing scheduled in $100 million COVID fraud case
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Lavaca man who pleaded guilty to COVID-related fraud charges involving over $100 million.
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
KHBS
Sebastian County sheriff responds to wrongful death federal lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — "In this case, our system is literally broken and we need to do something about our system so we aren't keeping these people in jails for years at a time, without charges and without any recourse," said Sheriff Hobe Runion. A federal lawsuit filed on...
This Train Car Restaurant in Oklahoma is Historic & Delicious
This historic restaurant in S.E. Oklahoma has some of the very best home cooking you can find in the entire Sooner State. Enjoy an unforgettable meal inside a real train car that was once a part of the Kansas City Southern Railway. Known for its incredible and elegant design and its epic menu of tasty eats and treats.
Kait 8
Dan Enos returns to Arkansas as offensive coordinator
Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Dan Enos as the Razorbacks offensive coordinator. Enos returns to Arkansas with over 30 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as the Hogs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. During his three seasons in Fayetteville, he engineered some of the most productive offenses in school history with both the 2015 and 2016 Razorback offenses still ranking in the school’s Top 10 for total yards and yards per game. Enos’ first offense on The Hill in 2015 remains one of only three offenses in school history to surpass 6,000 yards. In his lone season under Enos, Razorback quarterback Brandon Allen set three school records, including the career mark for touchdown passes with 64 and the single-game record for touchdown passes in a game with seven against Mississippi State. That 2015 offense – with Pittman as the team’s offensive line coach – set the school record for touchdowns with 62, averaging 35.9 points per game (6th all-time at Arkansas) while rushing for 2,565 yards and passing for 3,486 yards.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
Comments / 0