ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants need more employees after Hurricane Ian

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vtyA_0kGhdlkg00

On Monday, in downtown Fort Myers, three months after Hurricane Ian, window shopping has become less about what’s inside and more about what’s open.

“People are coming to Social House and they are walking up a couple of flights of stairs trying to get to the rooftop bar and not understanding that we are not open there but we are open here," said Marissa Gandy.

Gandy works for the Kearns Restaurant Group, and from Monday, January 16 to Wednesday, January 18th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the group was hosting a job fair for all positions at their eight restaurants.

The job fair is at the Downtown Social House located in Fort Myers at 1406 Hendry Street.

Here is a list of the locations looking to hire:

  • The Firestone Grill Room
  • Martini Bar & Skybar, Ft. Myers
  • Capone's Coal Fired Pizza, Ft. Myers
  • Los Cabos Cantina, Ft. Myers
  • The Lodge, Ft. Myers
  • Izzy's Fish & Oyster, Ft. Myers
  • Downtown Social House, Ft. Myers
  • The Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, Cape Coral
  • The Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, Ft. Myers

Gandy said after Hurricane Ian, many of their businesses were impacted by the storm.

“Some had more damage than the others so we were able to take our core group from those restaurants and transfer them,” said Gandy.

Gandy said they transferred employees to whichever of the eight businesses were able to reopen, but as time went on, they realized more employees were needed.

“We’re finding the challenges of we need to pull those individuals out of the restaurants back into their home base and now that leaves open spots,” said Gandy.

Open spots that Gandy said used to be filled by employees that Hurricane Ian forced out of the area.

“It's not that they found other jobs they have completely gone back to New England they have gone out west, they have scattered, kind of panicking,” said Gandy.

On Monday, out of the panic, comes new opportunities and new faces like Alexandria Drake.

“I'm actually new in town, I'm from Texas,” said Drake.

Drake, a bartender from the lone star state said she moved to Fort Myers to be closer to family, where she hopes to land a job with the Kearns Restaurant Group.

“I understand y'all lost a lot in that storm and I know everyone needs work and it's going to be a very competitive field,” said Drake.

A field with a new look and new promises for places like The Firestone Grill Room that has been closed since Ian.

“They put a lot of work into revamping it,” said Gandy.

It's a new look that has people like Drake, hopeful it will bring with it new opportunities.

“It kind of seems like there are a lot more opportunities cause all these people are coming together,” said Drake.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples

Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers

Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look

The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL

The City of Fort Myers is usually the first place people think of when it comes to Lee County, but Lehigh Acres, one of the fastest-growing communities in the county, is also home to various attractions worth exploring. The charming municipality of Lehigh Acres is just east of Fort Myers...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida

Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral

A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy