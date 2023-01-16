ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence

Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications

(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan

How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Ohio Currently Has the World’s Oldest Living Dog

The Guinness World Book of Records just crowned an Ohio dog as the oldest living dog in the world. This appears to be the third dog in less than a year to grab that honor. A wise old Chihuahua in Camden, Ohio named Spike is an astonishing 23 years old. Well, 23 years and 87 days old as of January 20th, 2023 to be exact. I don't mean to stir up controversy but, there are a few old dogs on the block that was certain that they were the oldest living dogs in the world before Spike raised his paw.
CAMDEN, OH
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan offers new tool to fight opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the state are trying to tackle the opioid epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said addiction is the third leading cause of death nationwide. And now, Michigan has a new tool to help communities decide where they need to invest, whether that’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Operation removes 301 illegal guns from streets, Whitmer says

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - An operation conducted by law enforcement officials has removed 301 illegal guns from Michigan streets, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime, and it is aimed at reducing gun violence by removing illegal guns from the street. “Every Michigander deserves to...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs19news

Indictments in multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy unsealed

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges associated with a multi-state heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, the large-scale conspiracy brought drugs from Michigan into southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee to be redistributed. The indictment...
VIRGINIA STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

