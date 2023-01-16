Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
michiganchronicle.com
Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence
Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Washington Examiner
$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications
(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable...
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
Ohio Currently Has the World’s Oldest Living Dog
The Guinness World Book of Records just crowned an Ohio dog as the oldest living dog in the world. This appears to be the third dog in less than a year to grab that honor. A wise old Chihuahua in Camden, Ohio named Spike is an astonishing 23 years old. Well, 23 years and 87 days old as of January 20th, 2023 to be exact. I don't mean to stir up controversy but, there are a few old dogs on the block that was certain that they were the oldest living dogs in the world before Spike raised his paw.
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
WILX-TV
Michigan offers new tool to fight opioid crisis
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the state are trying to tackle the opioid epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said addiction is the third leading cause of death nationwide. And now, Michigan has a new tool to help communities decide where they need to invest, whether that’s...
WNEM
Operation removes 301 illegal guns from streets, Whitmer says
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - An operation conducted by law enforcement officials has removed 301 illegal guns from Michigan streets, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime, and it is aimed at reducing gun violence by removing illegal guns from the street. “Every Michigander deserves to...
Detroit News
Red flag gun laws are on the Democratic agenda in Michigan. But do they work?
Since Democrats control state government for the first time since the early 1980s, the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are making a priority of gun law reforms, including legislation that could result in the seizure of firearms from individuals judged to be a high risk to others. The Republican-led...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
cbs19news
Indictments in multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy unsealed
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges associated with a multi-state heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, the large-scale conspiracy brought drugs from Michigan into southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee to be redistributed. The indictment...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
