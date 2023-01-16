ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
cowboystatedaily.com

Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson. Pearlman...
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
Douglas Budget

Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance

CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
foodsafetynews.com

Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act

The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee OKs $50 Million Wyoming Outdoor Rec Trust Fund

The potential for backpack tourism in Wyoming once seemed very small. "People said a backpacker would just, in his visit to Wyoming, only change his T-shirt and a $10 dollar bill," Steph Kessler, who works with Wyoming Pathways, told lawmakers on the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. "That is no longer the case today."
cowboystatedaily.com

The ‘Squallet’: A Quintessential American Product With Wyoming Roots

Former Wyoming Attorney General Pat Crank says his Squallet is a "great conversation starter.". "I keep it in my truck, and I like to take it out and show it to people," Crank told Cowboy State Daily. "At first, they look at you like you're crazy, but then they start to laugh."
KGAB AM 650

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

