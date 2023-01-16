Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Supporters Say Bill Will Help Wyoming Lead The Nation In Digital Asset Registration
The idea that things existing only in a digital world can be worth real money remains a mysterious concept to many. But NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been sold for ridiculously high prices. Take, for example, the $69 million digital collage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the "Life is a Human Right Act" is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state's abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill: Wyoming Banks Can’t Be Sued For Freezing Accounts If Fraud Against Elderly, Disabled Suspected
If it passes the Wyoming Legislature, Senate File 24 would protect banks from being sued for freezing people's assets briefly if they believe a vulnerable adult is being exploited. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation to the Senate floor...
cowboystatedaily.com
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson. Pearlman...
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
Douglas Budget
Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance
CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landlords Say National Rent Control Idea Is Awful, Would Create More ‘Slum Lords’
A few dozen progressive lawmakers in Congress want President Joe Biden to enact rent control measures across the nation. Supporters argue inflation and the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are making it hard for many people to afford rent....
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
foodsafetynews.com
Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act
The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee OKs $50 Million Wyoming Outdoor Rec Trust Fund
The potential for backpack tourism in Wyoming once seemed very small. "People said a backpacker would just, in his visit to Wyoming, only change his T-shirt and a $10 dollar bill," Steph Kessler, who works with Wyoming Pathways, told lawmakers on the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. "That is no longer the case today."
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
cowboystatedaily.com
The ‘Squallet’: A Quintessential American Product With Wyoming Roots
Former Wyoming Attorney General Pat Crank says his Squallet is a "great conversation starter.". "I keep it in my truck, and I like to take it out and show it to people," Crank told Cowboy State Daily. "At first, they look at you like you're crazy, but then they start to laugh."
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Legislator’s Covid Bill Would Also Prohibit Required Vaccines For Polio, Measles, Mumps
A bill making its way through the Wyoming Legislature not only would prohibit discrimination over people's COVID-19 vaccine or face mask choices, it also would prohibit the same for other infectious diseases like measles, mumps and polio. In many ways,...
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Community Colleges Can’t Ask For Inflation Fund Adjustment After Bill Fails
A proposed law that would have allowed the Wyoming Community College Commission to ask the state for more money to cover inflation spikes failed Wednesday in a legislative committee meeting. Senate File 46 would have allowed the commission to ask for...
