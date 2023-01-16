Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Groundbreaking Set for Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration Project
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Thursday to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially those...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Significantly Damages Riverside Home, Displacing Occupants
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused major damage, displacing the five occupants, none of whom were injured, officials said Friday. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at 983 W. La Cadena Drive, adjacent to Interstate 215, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief...
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove City Manager Selected as Palm Springs’ Next City Manager
Garden Grove’s city manager was named Friday the next city manager of Palm Springs. Scott C. Stiles will begin his Indio position March 6 if his employment agreement is approved Thursday by the Palm Springs City Council, according to the city. “With decades of experience in city administration, he...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Falls Below Four Percent at Year-End
With gains throughout the regional economy, Riverside County’s unemployment rate ended 2022 below 4%, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 3.7%, compared to 4.2% in November. According to figures, the December rate was...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Mobile Home in Jurupa Valley
A fire damaged a mobile home in Jurupa Valley Friday and eight people were displaced, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 2800 block of Armstrong Road at 5:13 a.m. contained the flames in about 40 minutes, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Red Cross was requested to assist two...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Moves to Establish Fine for Illegally Parking in Bus Lanes
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to proceed with establishing a fine for illegal parking in bus lanes. The council instructed the city attorney to prepare an ordinance amending the city code that would also authorize towing for unlawful parking in bus lanes. The city plans to use automated cameras to enforce parking violations.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Adopts Permanent Tenant Protections as End of COVID Emergency Nears
The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals — for an ordinance...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Causes Major Damage to East Hemet Home, Displacing Residents
A blaze that broke out Wednesday in an East Hemet home caused significant damage, displacing the occupants, who were not injured. The fire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 41000 block of East Stetson Avenue, near Cornell Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said...
mynewsla.com
Half-Dozen SoCal Regal Theaters Set to Close Due to Chain’s Bankruptcy
More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures...
mynewsla.com
Four Suffer Minor Injuries in `Train-Vehicle Incident’ on Metro A Line
Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a “train-vehicle incident” involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The “train-vehicle incident” involved...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in House in South Los Angeles Area
A fire burned through the roof of a historic house in the South Los Angeles area Friday, and firefighters were working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other structures. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of East 29th Street at 11:15 a.m., said Brian Humphrey...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Fire, Rescue Dog At Garden Grove Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire and rescued a dog at a home Thursday in Garden Grove. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue, between Magnolia and Gilbert streets, with a knockdown declared at 3:37 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The dog was not injured.
mynewsla.com
LA County COVID-Related Hospitalizations Tumble; 1,400 New Cases Reported
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals tumbled below the 1,000 mark Wednesday, while more than 1,400 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 958 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down sharply from 1,024 that were reported last Saturday, the last day for which figures were previously released. New figures show the number of patients dropped every day since Saturday to reach 958 by Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Detached Garage Fire at Irvine Home
Firefighters Thursday quickly knocked down a detached garage fire at a home in Irvine. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:58 a.m. to the 100 block of West Yale Loop, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Committee Recommends Slate of Permanent Tenant Protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council’s housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday. The council is under pressure to implement protections before the state of emergency due to COVID-19 expires at...
mynewsla.com
Bogus Bomb Threat Prompts Search at High School Campus
A bomb threat directed at a Moreno Valley high school Friday prompted a through search of the campus, where nothing was found. According to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department, an anonymous caller phoned the Riverside County sheriff’s Moreno Valley station shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, saying “They had paid someone to place a bomb in the boys’ gym (at Rancho Verde High School).”
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead at Motel Fire in Lancaster
A person was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., will provide...
Comments / 0