Dr. Ben Churchill, Superintendent of the Carlsbad Unified School District, presented a midyear update of the accomplishments and goals of the district to the attendees at this month’s YES Collaborative. He began with a power point presentation that highlighted this year’s theme of Moving Forward Together. CUSD is the fifth largest employer in the City of Carlsbad. The overall objective of the district is to provide extraordinary education in an inspiring environment. The Graduate Profile the District wants to accomplish is to have students that are Effective Communicators and Collaborators, Lifelong Learners, Critical Thinkers, College, and Career Ready Scholars, Ethical and Responsible Citizens, and Self-Directed Individuals. These goals are on posters hung in every classroom in the district. CUSD has over 11,000 students and 1,129 staff members. The high schools have a 96% graduation rate and were ranked #2 in the nation as a public school.

