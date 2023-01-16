Read full article on original website
Escondido Companies Play Key Role in the Region
Outside the biotech epicenter of San Diego, Escondido has become its own hub for B2B companies that service the biotech industry. These companies can take advantage of Escondido’s larger and more accessible building and facility spaces, lower cost of living, and. diverse community. Read more about how Escondido supports...
12th Annual Heroes of Vista Gala
The Heroes of Vista Gala prides itself for celebrating excellence in education, business, public safety, and more. The theme this year will be focused on celebrating the Vista Chamber’s 100th anniversary. Trudy Bronner from Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate all her contributions to make Vista a great place to live, play, and do business.
Old California Restaurant Row Park Public Workshop on Jan. 25
Plans to redevelop Old California Restaurant Row have been submitted to the City and the applicant, Lennar Homes, has kicked-off its community outreach program. The revitalization of Old California Restaurant Row is envisioned as a vibrant, mixed-use hub that will include updated dining and commercial space, landscaped pedestrian connections, a neighborhood park and new housing options.
January Youth Enrichment Service (YES) Collaborative Hears Update from Superintendent Dr. Ben Churchill
Dr. Ben Churchill, Superintendent of the Carlsbad Unified School District, presented a midyear update of the accomplishments and goals of the district to the attendees at this month’s YES Collaborative. He began with a power point presentation that highlighted this year’s theme of Moving Forward Together. CUSD is the fifth largest employer in the City of Carlsbad. The overall objective of the district is to provide extraordinary education in an inspiring environment. The Graduate Profile the District wants to accomplish is to have students that are Effective Communicators and Collaborators, Lifelong Learners, Critical Thinkers, College, and Career Ready Scholars, Ethical and Responsible Citizens, and Self-Directed Individuals. These goals are on posters hung in every classroom in the district. CUSD has over 11,000 students and 1,129 staff members. The high schools have a 96% graduation rate and were ranked #2 in the nation as a public school.
Landes Community Center Improvements
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - The John Landes Community Center in Oceanside’s Tri City neighborhood has been reactivated with renovations, new services and programs, the addition of a Library, and new skate area elements will be coming soon to the park. After the...
Invitation to Vista’s 60th Anniversary Kick-Off Event!
Please join the City Council at a reception to kick-off the City of Vista’s 60th Anniversary Year!
Taxing You into Public Transportation
San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond. San Diego County’s Regional Transportation agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to the current gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan.
Vista Sheriff’s Station Coffee with the Community February 2nd
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vista Sheriff’s Station will be co-hosting an event with Starbucks located at 465 Hacienda Drive, Vista CA 92081. Our new Captain, John Boyce, will be attending and meeting with our community members.
County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside
A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
Vista Chamber’s Velocity Internship Program
Applications are now open for businesses and students to participate in the Vista Chamber’s Velocity Internship Program. This program seeks to partner incoming Vista high school seniors, Class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. The Vista Chamber of Commerce will cover intern’s pay for...
Santa Fe Senior Village Approved as Vista’s First Permanent Supportive Housing Development
Last week, the City Council approved the first permanent supportive housing development in Vista. The Santa Fe Senior Village development will be located at 414 and 428 N. Santa Fe Avenue. The project will provide 54 units of high-quality affordable housing serving extremely low and very low-income seniors. The development includes 27 units for senior experiencing homelessness with two units set aside for veterans experiencing homelessness, and 27 units will serve extremely low and low-income seniors. Onsite wraparound supportive services for those experiencing homelessness will be fully integrated into the development. The Santa Fe Senior Village will break ground for construction in March 2023 and is expected to be completed by September 2024.
Escondido Firefighters Update
On January 14, the Escondido and Police Emergency Communication Center received reports of a vehicle rollover accident on the freeway, northbound I-15, in the area of El Norte. Firefighters arrived and discovered a USPS delivery truck flipped on its side. The driver of the vehicle had lost control on the freeway and crashed through the brush between the onramp on the freeway near an encampment on Cal Trans property. Fortunately, the driver and encampment occupants were not injured.
San Marcos Splash Pads to Close During the Off-Season
Beginning in February, San Marcos will implement an off-season closure of the City’s five splash pads to support water conservation. The splash pad closures at the Buelow, Lakeview, Mulberry, San Elijo and Sunset parks will start on Feb. 1 and conclude on Mar. 15. Looking ahead, the off-season closure...
CSU San Marcos to Begin Homestand Against East Bay, Dominguez Hills Men’s Basketball
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (8-7, 7-3 CCAA) will begin a four-game homestand by facing Cal State East Bay (4-12, 2-8 CCAA) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Cal State Dominguez Hills (8-8, 4-6 CCAA) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in The Sports Center.
Lake Wohlford Road Closure
On Sunday, January 15, a landslide caused by the recent barrage of atmospheric rivers forced an indefinite closure of Lake Wohlford Road between Valley Parkway and Oakvale Road. City of Escondido Public Works crews were dispatched to clear the road, but inspections revealed. large boulders presenting imminent fall hazards. The...
Escondido’s Public Works has Busy Week
Public Works crews worked around the clock last weekend as City infrastructure was confronted with nearly 5 1⁄2 inches of rain over a three-day period. Crews immediately responded to several large sinkholes, downed trees, mudslides, flooding and provided traffic control all throughout the City so residents could travel safely. From a confined space team to the tree crew, we are glad to have these professionals on call around the clock to minimize impacts to residents of the City of Escondido. Thank you, Public Works!
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Jan. 19, 2023
Finally, we have a sunny weekend in the forecast. With the return of dry weather, we can expect to see more people out and about, so please take a little extra time getting where you need to go. Today I’ll be sharing some information about the relationship between speeding and serious traffic injuries (hint: slowing just a few miles per hour can make a huge difference on our roads), plus these updates:
Cougars Begin Four-Game Homestand with Cal State East Bay, Cal State Dominguez Hills
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The No. 18/20 Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team (12-2, 9-1 CCAA) returns home for four consecutive games beginning on Thursday with a matchup against Cal State East Bay (8-6, 5-5 CCAA) at 5:30 p.m. before taking on undefeated No. 14/10 Cal State Dominguez Hills (16-0, 10-0 CCAA) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commercial Burglary – Fallbrook
Man arrested for commercial burglary of local gun store. Fallbrook deputies responded to a commercial burglary on Wednesday, January 18 around 8:52 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street, in the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. An unidentified suspect forced entry into a local gun store and began gathering firearms and ammunition from the display cases. The owner of the business was able to access video surveillance remotely and provide this information to law enforcement.
CSU San Marcos Earns 56-48 Win Against CSUEB Men’s Basketball
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A low-scoring affair saw the Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (9-7, 8-3 CCAA) come away with a 56-48 win against Cal State East Bay (4-13, 2-9 CCAA) on Thursday night at The Sports Center. TOP PERFORMERS. Greg Milton III – 20 points...
