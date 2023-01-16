Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Democrat Seeks to Make Some “Hate Speech” Influenced by “White Supremacy”
A new law sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, aims to battle “white supremacy” by making some types of “hate speech” illegal. By extending the definition of a hate crime under Title 18 of the United States Code, the “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023” aims to “prevent and punish white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime.”
Click2Houston.com
Local officials speak out against ‘racist’ bill banning citizens, businesses from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia from purchasing land in Texas
HOUSTON – Many officials are speaking out against the recently filed Texas Senate Bill 147, which would prohibit citizens and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land within the state of Texas. The bill was filed on Nov. 14, 2022, by Republican State Senator...
Grist
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
MySanAntonio
Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says
A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
fox7austin.com
Plane flies over Texas State Capitol with banner urging vote on 'Texit'
A single-engine plane flew above the Texas State Capitol as Gov. Greg Abbott took the oath of office and kicked off his third term. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has more on what the plane's banner said and who was behind it.
Rep. Doggett urges Central Texans to file income taxes with local organization
Rep. Lloyd Doggett was at Foundation Community's 2023 tax season conference Wednesday and urged Central Texans to file with free help to ensure they claim all the tax credits they are eligible for- like the earned income tax credit.
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
KLTV
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Texas Department of Public Safety opens applications for more medical cannabis dispensaries
As of last December, more than 43,000 patients were enrolled in the state's limited medical marijuana program.
Texas veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
El Paso veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility Jan 10.
wbap.com
Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
KVUE
Texas DPS now accepting applications for dispensing licenses in Compassionate Use Program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday announced that its Regulatory Services Division (RSD) is now accepting applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for these licenses can now be submitted through the RSD's Contact Us portal, using an online application...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Some enrollees for Texas Medicaid health insurance will be ineligible for coverage under new rules
A federal public health emergency rule put in place during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 that prevented Texas residents from being dropped from Medicaid will expire in April. About 1.6 million Texans joined the state Medicaid program during the pandemic. This increased enrollment to more than 5 million....
‘Racism is still alive’: Texas Democrats push to end Confederate Heroes Day
Three days after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Texas will observe the state holiday of Confederate Heroes Day on Thursday. Democrats in the Texas House say it should be the last time.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
