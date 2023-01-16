CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Cambria County man is facing charges after a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a home on Dec. 30, state police say. According to a criminal complaint, the two victims arrived at the Slovak Club in Northern Cambria on Dec. 29 and discovered that a former friend, Anthony Barrett, 24, was there, and that they decided to leave and go to the Castle Pub in Ebensburg because they "no longer had a good relationship with him."

