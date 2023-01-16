ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WJAC TV

DuBois to host Junior League World Series Eastern Regionals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — The City of DuBois will host the Eastern Regionals for the Junior League World Series. Our region doesn’t always get to host Junior League World Series tournaments. But now it's the City of DuBois‘ turn to step up to the plate. "This started...
DUBOIS, PA
WJAC TV

Penns Valley school board to vote on adding more school security

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County school board is set to vote on adding more school security personnel. The Penns Valley School District board will consider hiring a school police officer supervisor, along with creating three new positions for school police officers. Officials say there is also...
WJAC TV

Punxsutawney Phil to be final inductee in Meteorologist Hall of Fame

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center announced that Punxsutawney Phil will be inducted this year as the final member of the Meteorologist Hall of Fame. Staff says that Punxsutawney Phil began his forecasting career in 1887 and has inspired songs, poetry and cinema...
WJAC TV

Jerry Sandusky files new appeal in Centre Co. court

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky filed a new appeal Thursday in Centre County court. The 137-page appeal challenges and questions many aspects of Sandusky’s arrest and court proceedings, and claims that he didn't get a fair trial. Sandusky was found guilty in 2012...
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Cambria Co. man charged after road rage incident leads to shots fired

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Cambria County man is facing charges after a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a home on Dec. 30, state police say. According to a criminal complaint, the two victims arrived at the Slovak Club in Northern Cambria on Dec. 29 and discovered that a former friend, Anthony Barrett, 24, was there, and that they decided to leave and go to the Castle Pub in Ebensburg because they "no longer had a good relationship with him."
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

