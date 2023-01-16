Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
SCASD parents upset over outcome of Title IX lawsuit; claim school is not complying
State College, PA (WJAC) — Anger is “heating up" over ice time in the State College School District, which was cited by a federal judge for violating Title IX regulations over hockey opportunities for girls. Now, parents claim the school district is doing "little" to comply with the...
WJAC TV
DuBois to host Junior League World Series Eastern Regionals
DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — The City of DuBois will host the Eastern Regionals for the Junior League World Series. Our region doesn’t always get to host Junior League World Series tournaments. But now it's the City of DuBois‘ turn to step up to the plate. "This started...
WJAC TV
Hundreds of area vocational students participate in annual 'skills competition'
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Several hundred local area vocational school students participated in the annual "USA Skills Competition” earlier this week. They competed against one another to show proficiency in areas such as automotive repair, service and technology; as well as the fields of masonry, carpentry and cosmetology.
WJAC TV
Penns Valley school board to vote on adding more school security
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County school board is set to vote on adding more school security personnel. The Penns Valley School District board will consider hiring a school police officer supervisor, along with creating three new positions for school police officers. Officials say there is also...
WJAC TV
'We must always continue to do the work': State College march honors MLK, looks to future
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day was Monday, but some people use the whole week to commemorate King's legacy. People in State College did just that Wednesday by holding a peace march. This march started at the Penn State University HUB, stopped in front of...
WJAC TV
Former employees ask for class action lawsuit against State College contractor
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A federal judge is being asked to give the green light to the possibility of more people joining a civil suit against a well-known, Centre County road construction contractor. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. filed a civil suit against the company...
WJAC TV
Punxsutawney Phil to be final inductee in Meteorologist Hall of Fame
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center announced that Punxsutawney Phil will be inducted this year as the final member of the Meteorologist Hall of Fame. Staff says that Punxsutawney Phil began his forecasting career in 1887 and has inspired songs, poetry and cinema...
WJAC TV
Jerry Sandusky files new appeal in Centre Co. court
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky filed a new appeal Thursday in Centre County court. The 137-page appeal challenges and questions many aspects of Sandusky’s arrest and court proceedings, and claims that he didn't get a fair trial. Sandusky was found guilty in 2012...
WJAC TV
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
WJAC TV
Officials: Suspect in custody following threat investigation in Punxsutawney
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Cambria Co. care worker accused of alleged overdose while caring for patient
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say a local care worker is facing charges after being accused of allegedly overdosing while caring for a patient. Authorities say last February, troopers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an "uncooperative" EMS patient. Investigators say...
WJAC TV
DA: Bedford Co. man sentenced to max of 20 years for raping, threatening 2 children
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford County District Attorney's Office say a New Enterprise man was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing two children for years. Stephen Beegle will serve 7 to 20 years in state prison, according to District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts.
WJAC TV
PSP: Cambria Co. man charged after road rage incident leads to shots fired
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Cambria County man is facing charges after a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a home on Dec. 30, state police say. According to a criminal complaint, the two victims arrived at the Slovak Club in Northern Cambria on Dec. 29 and discovered that a former friend, Anthony Barrett, 24, was there, and that they decided to leave and go to the Castle Pub in Ebensburg because they "no longer had a good relationship with him."
