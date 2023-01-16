ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolan Springs, AZ

43 dogs rescued, 77-year-old woman arrested in animal cruelty investigation

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 77-year-old woman was arrested last week after 43 dogs were found in an investigation into hoarding and animal neglect, according to authorities.

Betty Ann Fuchsel of Dolan Springs, Arizona, was arrested Jan. 11, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Dolan Springs is about 80 miles southwest of Las Vegas, just off the road to Kingman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnKWh_0kGhccYg00
(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division received reports of hoarding at two separate residences in the Dolan Springs area, and animals were reportedly running wild and attacking livestock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enlrv_0kGhccYg00

Fuchsel had received several citations in the past, and she had failed to comply or appear in court, authorities said. She was taken into custody on warrants on Jan. 11, and she has now been charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.

The animals were turned over to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXZe3_0kGhccYg00
(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

“Upon entering the two residences, the floors were found to be covered with feces, trash, and urine,” according to information released Monday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. “Several dogs were found to be locked up inside the residence and in vehicles on the property, with no access to food or water.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwxxK_0kGhccYg00
(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The dogs were emaciated and in various stages of neglect, authorities said. Several of the dogs were taken for immediate emergency veterinarian care.

The residences are in the 15000 block of N. Garnet Dr. and the 16000 block of N. Kathleen Dr., authorities said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Comedy And Rock’ N’ Roll Come Together

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Actor and comedian Hal Sparks has been entertaining his fans with his appearances in “Queer As Folk”, “Spider Man 2”, “Dude Where’s My Car” and “Talk Soup.” Now he is entertaining his fans on stage with Nerd Halen. Sparks joins JC Fernandez in studio to tell us all about his Van Halen tribute show […]
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy