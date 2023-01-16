43 dogs rescued, 77-year-old woman arrested in animal cruelty investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 77-year-old woman was arrested last week after 43 dogs were found in an investigation into hoarding and animal neglect, according to authorities.

Betty Ann Fuchsel of Dolan Springs, Arizona, was arrested Jan. 11, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Dolan Springs is about 80 miles southwest of Las Vegas, just off the road to Kingman.

The Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division received reports of hoarding at two separate residences in the Dolan Springs area, and animals were reportedly running wild and attacking livestock.

Fuchsel had received several citations in the past, and she had failed to comply or appear in court, authorities said. She was taken into custody on warrants on Jan. 11, and she has now been charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.

The animals were turned over to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

“Upon entering the two residences, the floors were found to be covered with feces, trash, and urine,” according to information released Monday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. “Several dogs were found to be locked up inside the residence and in vehicles on the property, with no access to food or water.”

The dogs were emaciated and in various stages of neglect, authorities said. Several of the dogs were taken for immediate emergency veterinarian care.

The residences are in the 15000 block of N. Garnet Dr. and the 16000 block of N. Kathleen Dr., authorities said.

