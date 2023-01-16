ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan

If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme

A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
DEARBORN, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County secures $2.5 million for Mound Road project

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County announced Wednesday that it has secured $2.5 million in funding to help finish the Mound Road repair project. "There was no money to fix this road. There was no real plan to fix the road. We had an idea we knew it needed to be fixed, much like everybody else that was complaining about it," County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We turned to our legislative partners and said, ‘Listen there isn’t a road or a bridge we can’t fix in the entire state of Michigan or across this country if we have the funding.’"
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn man indicted in antisemitic attack at temple went to gun shop after incident

A Dearborn suspect was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on federal charges in connection with an antisemitic attack last month at Michigan's oldest Jewish congregation as new details emerged in court about his activity at a gun store the day of the incident. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, who is accused of targeting children and parents at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, was arraigned Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Jacob James Cunningham and will...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Youths released from rooms in Wayne Co. juvenile jail after up to 10 days of quarantine

Wayne County officials have lifted a COVID-19 quarantine they say forced them to confine youths to their rooms at the juvenile jail for up to 10 days in recent weeks, a move that upset some parents and advocates. A county spokesperson said Thursday the last youth left quarantine at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on Monday and that a total of 14 cases were confirmed and three were probable. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://mymagicgr.com

