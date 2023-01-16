Read full article on original website
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Detroit Metro Airport sees spike in vehicle thefts in 2022
"You can't really trust your vehicle there," Brian Adams, previous owner of a 2021 Jeep Track Hawk said.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan
If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme
A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
Detroit News
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Review: Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max promises to ‘Keep Pizza Weird.’ Does it?
The menu offers toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Grippo’s potato chips, and a keto crust made from shredded chicken
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
fox2detroit.com
Quite a calling: 3 generations of family work demolition removing Detroit blight
FOX 2 (WJBK) - One Detroit family is working hard to tackle blight in the city - and it has become a multigenerational calling. "When I graduated high school I went and did a year of college and figured out that it wasn’t for me," said Leo Mumpfield Jr.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County secures $2.5 million for Mound Road project
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County announced Wednesday that it has secured $2.5 million in funding to help finish the Mound Road repair project. "There was no money to fix this road. There was no real plan to fix the road. We had an idea we knew it needed to be fixed, much like everybody else that was complaining about it," County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We turned to our legislative partners and said, ‘Listen there isn’t a road or a bridge we can’t fix in the entire state of Michigan or across this country if we have the funding.’"
Officials say there's been a 'sharp increase' in robberies of marijuana delivery drivers across Metro Detroit
The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency issued a bulletin Tuesday notifying marijuana businesses there’s been an increase in criminal activity when it comes to delivery drivers since the start of December 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit DEA battles spread of deadly fentanyl, animal tranquilizer xylazine
A new trend the agency is monitoring closely is the rise in use of a reletively easy to get animal tranquilizer called xylazine. It is known on the streets – as Tranq.
Dearborn man indicted in antisemitic attack at temple went to gun shop after incident
A Dearborn suspect was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on federal charges in connection with an antisemitic attack last month at Michigan's oldest Jewish congregation as new details emerged in court about his activity at a gun store the day of the incident. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, who is accused of targeting children and parents at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, was arraigned Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Jacob James Cunningham and will...
Youths released from rooms in Wayne Co. juvenile jail after up to 10 days of quarantine
Wayne County officials have lifted a COVID-19 quarantine they say forced them to confine youths to their rooms at the juvenile jail for up to 10 days in recent weeks, a move that upset some parents and advocates. A county spokesperson said Thursday the last youth left quarantine at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on Monday and that a total of 14 cases were confirmed and three were probable. ...
