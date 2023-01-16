ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
CASPER, WY
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening

Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
CASPER, WY
Widow of Patient Who Died After Surgery Sues WMC, Two Doctors

A Casper woman is suing the Wyoming Medical Center and two doctors for the wrongful death of her husband in 2018. The trial got underway with its first witness in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Jury selection happened on Friday. Tanya Meek, the wrongful death representative of Calvin Grinder,...
CASPER, WY
Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer

Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer. That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request

The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
GLENROCK, WY
Wyoming’s Great Fishing Is A Direct Result Of WGFD’s Work

Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown

Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
CASPER, WY
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population

Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
WYOMING STATE
Casper Could See More Than Five Inches of Snow Today

The National Weather Service claims Casper could see four inches of snow today with a 40% chance of the stuff before nighttime, increasing to 80% tonight. "Higher amounts of around 3 to 5 inches are possible along the foothills of Casper Mountain on the south side of Casper" On Wednesday,...
CASPER, WY
Where Are Casper’s Favorite Spots When We Need A Popcorn Fix?

Popcorn has been around for thousands of years and honestly, I don't think we celebrate it enough. Popcorn is so popular that there are 14 billion quarts of popcorn consumed in the United States every year. National Popcorn Day is January 19th, there are multiple 'Popcorn Festivals' around the country...
CASPER, WY
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business

There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
CASPER, WY
