Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Judge Defers Sentence of Michigan Woman Arrested for 67lbs of Marijuana
A Michigan woman was setenced to 3-5 years imprisonment, suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 19. This for charges related to possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. Judge Catherine Wilking deferred the sentence. Ashlee Altobelli, 29, was...
Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe
A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17. Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Keller was...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening
Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
Widow of Patient Who Died After Surgery Sues WMC, Two Doctors
A Casper woman is suing the Wyoming Medical Center and two doctors for the wrongful death of her husband in 2018. The trial got underway with its first witness in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Jury selection happened on Friday. Tanya Meek, the wrongful death representative of Calvin Grinder,...
Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer
Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer. That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request
The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
Wyoming’s Great Fishing Is A Direct Result Of WGFD’s Work
Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown
Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
Patchy Fog, Blowing Snow; Wind Chill Values as Low as Zero for Natrona County
The National Weather Service warns of a patchy fog in Natrona County this morning. The day's forecasted high is 28 degrees with wind chills as low as zero. There is a black ice advisory as of 6:30 a.m. between Glenrock and Casper, and between Waltman and Casper. The Office Bar...
54 Years After the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Casper Keeps Marching
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. Now, 54 years later and over 1,200 miles away from that tragic spot, the City of Casper remembers the man who dreamed of a less hateful world. Jimmy Simmons said the earliest marches happened in Casper over 30 years ago. Simmons said...
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population
Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
Tremendous Castle On Casper Mountain With Epic Tower For Sale
Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair. Is your head in the clouds? Always stargazing? This might be the property for you. Listed by Real Estate Leaders, this house on Casper Mountian might be the most interesting property for sale. It is a work in progress as it is incomplete. That...
Casper Could See More Than Five Inches of Snow Today
The National Weather Service claims Casper could see four inches of snow today with a 40% chance of the stuff before nighttime, increasing to 80% tonight. "Higher amounts of around 3 to 5 inches are possible along the foothills of Casper Mountain on the south side of Casper" On Wednesday,...
Where Are Casper’s Favorite Spots When We Need A Popcorn Fix?
Popcorn has been around for thousands of years and honestly, I don't think we celebrate it enough. Popcorn is so popular that there are 14 billion quarts of popcorn consumed in the United States every year. National Popcorn Day is January 19th, there are multiple 'Popcorn Festivals' around the country...
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business
There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
