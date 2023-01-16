ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Music Legend, Santa Ynez Valley Resident David Crosby Dies at 81

Folk-rock legend and Santa Ynez Valley resident David Crosby died at age 81 on Thursday, weeks before he was set to help celebrate the anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre. A cause of death was not released. Crosby co-founded the Byrds, plus Crosby, Stills & Nash, leading him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Luke Sheffey Sets Up 2 Goals in 3-0 San Marcos Win at Ventura

Luke Sheffey played the role of facilitator for the San Marcos boys soccer team in a 3-0 win at Ventura on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the Channel League. Sheffey launched crosses into the box that were finished by sophomore Jose Ramirez and Favi Rosales for a 2-0 lead.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Beaten by Balanced Ventura Attack

San Marcos ran into a hot Ventura team and dropped a 53-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball team on Thursday. The Royals were coming off a big win over league co-leader Oxnard. “Tonight wasn’t our night on either side of the floor,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms....
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Soccer: Tully Knoles Gets San Marcos Going in 7-1 Win Over Rio Mesa

Tully Knoles served up three assists in the first 15 minutes of the game as Channel League-leading San Marcos rolled to a 7-1 boys soccer win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday. Knoles found Luke Sheffey on two separate runs and connected with Jose Ramirez. Leonel Olivo scored a 25-yard shot to the upper right corner and Favi Rosales scored a goal from outside the 18 yard box as well.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Uses Fast Start to Beat Bishop Diego, 80-60

Santa Ynez jumped on Bishop Diego from the opening tip and had five players score in double figures in an 80-60 non-league boys basketball win over the visiting Cardinals on Wednesday. The Pirates (14-3) held Bishop Diego to 24 points in the first half. “We came out of the gate...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Take Double-Header from Channel Islands, 7-2 and 15-3

The Carpinteria girls took a non-league doubleheader against Channel Islands Thursday by scores of 7-2 and 15-3, a makeup from a scheduled event postponed by torrential rains earlier this month. “Both games saw the starting line up for the first quarter and then intermittently throughout,” Carpinteria coach Jon Otsuki said....
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Todd Shea: Meatloaf and Coaching

You are never too old or too experienced to learn something. I was reminded twice this past week and wanted to pass along both. The first is a story told by our association executive, Bob Hart. He runs the staff behind our local Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Bob was running a new Board of Directors orientation and outlined a great story. It went like this …
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Salute Five Firefighters at Appreciation Dinner

Five firefighters, in a profession that one chief noted is filled with extraordinary people, were singled out for recognition Wednesday night in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Elks has hosted the annual Firefighter Appreciation Night for more than four decades, with firefighters from five agencies in the Santa Maria Valley honored at the dinner.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca Falls Short in Physical Contest Against Villanova

Laguna Blanca lost a tight, tough Frontier League boys basketball game against Villanova Prep on Wednesday, 39-36. Laguna Blanca coach Phil Sherman described the physical contest as “an old fashioned 1980’s Big East slugfest” at Laguna. Each team played tough defense, which made baskets hard to come...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Babacar Pouye, Marcus Scudder Play Big in 4th Quarter of Cate Victory

Babacar Pouye scored 14 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, powering Cate to a 62-53 Tri-Valley League boys basketball win at Thacher in Ojai on Wednesday night. Pouye sealed the victory with a breakaway dunk. “He really took over in the fourth and made sure we left...
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Storms Back in Second Half to Beat Channel Islands

Carpinteria battled back from a 19-point first-half deficit and defeated Channel Islands, 52-49, in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Wednesday. The Warriors buckled down on defense in the second half and allowed only 18 points. Sophomore Sawyer Kelly scored 19 points to lead Carpinteria “and played great...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream & Cereal Bar Puts the Cool in Dessert

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Lick me, I’m dripping. That’s the sign that greets customers as they enter Dave Reynoso’s new enterprise, Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream &...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy