Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Nate Mendoza Expected to Become New Football Coach at Santa Barbara High
Nate Mendoza will be named the new football coach at Santa Barbara High, pending approval from the Santa Barbara Unified School District at its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The district’s agenda for the Jan. 24 meeting has Mendoza on a list for certificated reassignment. He is moving...
Noozhawk
Music Legend, Santa Ynez Valley Resident David Crosby Dies at 81
Folk-rock legend and Santa Ynez Valley resident David Crosby died at age 81 on Thursday, weeks before he was set to help celebrate the anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre. A cause of death was not released. Crosby co-founded the Byrds, plus Crosby, Stills & Nash, leading him to...
Noozhawk
Luke Sheffey Sets Up 2 Goals in 3-0 San Marcos Win at Ventura
Luke Sheffey played the role of facilitator for the San Marcos boys soccer team in a 3-0 win at Ventura on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the Channel League. Sheffey launched crosses into the box that were finished by sophomore Jose Ramirez and Favi Rosales for a 2-0 lead.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Beaten by Balanced Ventura Attack
San Marcos ran into a hot Ventura team and dropped a 53-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball team on Thursday. The Royals were coming off a big win over league co-leader Oxnard. “Tonight wasn’t our night on either side of the floor,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms....
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Delivers Down Stretch to Get Past Improved Santa Barbara, 45-40
Dos Pueblos faced a much-improved Santa Barbara High girls basketball and needed some clutch plays down the stretch to escape with a 45-40 Channel League win on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym. Evette Allen scored off a loose ball in the paint to put the Chargers up by five,...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Tully Knoles Gets San Marcos Going in 7-1 Win Over Rio Mesa
Tully Knoles served up three assists in the first 15 minutes of the game as Channel League-leading San Marcos rolled to a 7-1 boys soccer win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday. Knoles found Luke Sheffey on two separate runs and connected with Jose Ramirez. Leonel Olivo scored a 25-yard shot to the upper right corner and Favi Rosales scored a goal from outside the 18 yard box as well.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Battles Back to Tie Buena, Then Falls in Overtime, 70-64
Luke Zuffelato scored 29 points and hit a clutch three-pointer to tie the game for Santa Barbara High, but the Dons came out on the short end in overtime at Buena, falling 70-64 in Channel League game. The Dons battled back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter and...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Uses Fast Start to Beat Bishop Diego, 80-60
Santa Ynez jumped on Bishop Diego from the opening tip and had five players score in double figures in an 80-60 non-league boys basketball win over the visiting Cardinals on Wednesday. The Pirates (14-3) held Bishop Diego to 24 points in the first half. “We came out of the gate...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the chamber’s annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. “We are excited to be honoring these...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Take Double-Header from Channel Islands, 7-2 and 15-3
The Carpinteria girls took a non-league doubleheader against Channel Islands Thursday by scores of 7-2 and 15-3, a makeup from a scheduled event postponed by torrential rains earlier this month. “Both games saw the starting line up for the first quarter and then intermittently throughout,” Carpinteria coach Jon Otsuki said....
Noozhawk
Todd Shea: Meatloaf and Coaching
You are never too old or too experienced to learn something. I was reminded twice this past week and wanted to pass along both. The first is a story told by our association executive, Bob Hart. He runs the staff behind our local Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Bob was running a new Board of Directors orientation and outlined a great story. It went like this …
Noozhawk
Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony to Perform ‘Plains, Trains & Violins’
The Santa Barbara Symphony’s first concerts of 2023 — New Year’s Eve doesn’t count — will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in The Granada Theatre. Nir Kabaretti will conduct, with guest artist Guillermo Figueroa as violin soloist in the concerted work.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Salute Five Firefighters at Appreciation Dinner
Five firefighters, in a profession that one chief noted is filled with extraordinary people, were singled out for recognition Wednesday night in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Elks has hosted the annual Firefighter Appreciation Night for more than four decades, with firefighters from five agencies in the Santa Maria Valley honored at the dinner.
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca Falls Short in Physical Contest Against Villanova
Laguna Blanca lost a tight, tough Frontier League boys basketball game against Villanova Prep on Wednesday, 39-36. Laguna Blanca coach Phil Sherman described the physical contest as “an old fashioned 1980’s Big East slugfest” at Laguna. Each team played tough defense, which made baskets hard to come...
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Noozhawk
Babacar Pouye, Marcus Scudder Play Big in 4th Quarter of Cate Victory
Babacar Pouye scored 14 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, powering Cate to a 62-53 Tri-Valley League boys basketball win at Thacher in Ojai on Wednesday night. Pouye sealed the victory with a breakaway dunk. “He really took over in the fourth and made sure we left...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Storms Back in Second Half to Beat Channel Islands
Carpinteria battled back from a 19-point first-half deficit and defeated Channel Islands, 52-49, in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Wednesday. The Warriors buckled down on defense in the second half and allowed only 18 points. Sophomore Sawyer Kelly scored 19 points to lead Carpinteria “and played great...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream & Cereal Bar Puts the Cool in Dessert
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Lick me, I’m dripping. That’s the sign that greets customers as they enter Dave Reynoso’s new enterprise, Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream &...
Noozhawk
South Coast Deli Loses Its Lease for Chapala Street Shop
DeliBoy is down, but not out. The South Coast Deli at 1436 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara served its final “sammie” on Friday. Now, there’s one less place to enjoy an “Italian Ham Job,” a “Dip Your Tip” and a “Roast Beef Hottie.”
Comments / 0