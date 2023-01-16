I have a cousin who is gay and there's no one in this world who deserves to be loved more then her we all deserve to be loved and to be happy
I agree, straight people can love consenting adults and so can gay people. As long as no one is getting hurt it is none of my business. I live my life and mind my business and they live theirs and mind their business.
I love, "Jesus said you have two things to do, love God and love each other." Great point!!!! I am married to a woman, and I guarantee my trip to heaven because God so loved the world he gave His son, and WHOSOEVER believes in Him shall have everlasting life. I am a WHOSOEVER!!!! Your niece is blessed to have such a supportive family!
Related
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Joy-Anna Duggar breaks down in tears as she shares about her mom Michelle’s parenting ‘decisions’ in new video
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Vicki Lawrence’s First Marriage Lasted “About 10 Minutes” — Who Is Her Husband Now?
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville Predictions: Which Husband Tries to Cheat With Another Cast Member’s Wife?
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted photos after facial feminization surgery, giving a raw glimpse into her transition
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans
Hallmark’s Nikki DeLoach Shares How The ‘New Hallmark’ Is Majorly Different From What She Experienced With The ‘Old’ Regime
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 312