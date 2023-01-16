Read full article on original website
New Chancellor Chosen For UW-Whitewater
WHITEWATER, WI (WTAQ) – There is another new chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The university yesterday said regents have chosen Corey King to lead the campus in Whitewater. King is from within the UW System, he is heading to Whitewater from UW-Green Bay where vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.
FBI Milwaukee Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Wisconsin Family Action Office Arson Investigation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for last spring’s arson at a Madison pro life office. Wisconsin Family Action also has a 15 hundred dollar reward for information. The FBI says their investigation shows two Molotov cocktails were...
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
Marcus Randle El Trial Continues in Janesville
JANESVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The homicide trial of a former Wisconsin Badger football player continues for a third day Thursday in Rock County Court. Wednesday morning, 36-year-old Marcus Randle-El’s attorney, Michael Hart, questioned Janesville Police Sergeant Benjamin Thompson, who admitted to spitting out sunflower seeds at the crime scene.
Second Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second suspect has pleaded not guilty to an October murder and armed robbery. Julius Freeman Jr. entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No trial date was set. He returns to court Feb. 24 for a status conference.
