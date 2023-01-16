WHITEWATER, WI (WTAQ) – There is another new chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The university yesterday said regents have chosen Corey King to lead the campus in Whitewater. King is from within the UW System, he is heading to Whitewater from UW-Green Bay where vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO