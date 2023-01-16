Read full article on original website
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
Oshkosh Police Identify Man Found Deceased in August 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update to a death investigation that was originally reported on August 13, 2022 at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Based on further investigation, items located at the scene. and assistance from Dr. Kasten from...
Area Lawmakers Pitch Absentee Ballot Tracking System
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s now a proposal to send voters a text when their local clerk gets their absentee ballot. The plan from Republican Howard Assemblyman David Steffen and Appleton State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara would create a notification system for people who vote absentee in the state. S.
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
Green Bay Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Rash of Auto Thefts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their help in the search for suspects involved in a rash of reported auto thefts on the City’s east and west sides. Since January 15, 2023, police have started investigations on five stolen...
Second Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second suspect has pleaded not guilty to an October murder and armed robbery. Julius Freeman Jr. entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No trial date was set. He returns to court Feb. 24 for a status conference.
