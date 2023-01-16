Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
Commercial Dispatch
Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery
Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
wtva.com
Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
breezynews.com
Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
WLBT
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
wcbi.com
Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting. 21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police search for second suspect in Monday’s burglary case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor. They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away. Investigators have not...
wcbi.com
Starkville Police warn people about recent phone scam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department sounded the alarm about a phone scam making the rounds. Police said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, and threatening to arrest the victim if they don’t send money. SPD said while law enforcement or the...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
wcbi.com
Two people hospitalized, one man in jail after Monday afternoon crash
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on collision in Monroe County sends two people to the hospital and lands one man in jail. The crash happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Wolf Road in Monroe County. Two people had to be taken to area hospitals. One was taken...
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
wtva.com
'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.
Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
wcbi.com
City of Louisville learned a few things after losing water
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an update to a story we’ve been following since December, people who live in Louisville are back under full pressure. The temperature dropped. Pipes froze. And the city of Louisville went without water. It didn’t happen all at once. So, it wasn’t repaired all at once. When we went to Louisville just before New Year’s, there was very little water.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
