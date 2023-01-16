Read full article on original website
WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
RCB Kaden Meighen (200 Freestyle).jpg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Championships swim meet belonged to the Br…
WVU hopes TCU win a new start
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
Robert C. Byrd makes late free throws to defeat Buckhannon-Upshur, 37-30
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Eagles’ offense exploded for 17 fourth-quarter points, including seven from Martina Howe, to pull away from the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers late and capture a hard-fought 37-30 win. “We haven’t been scoring the ball as much like we would have liked...
Blaine Stewart, son of former coach, named WVU assistant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Blaine Stewart has been named tight ends coach at West Virginia. Coach Neal Brown announced Stewart's hiring Friday.
Pierce's late free throw sinks Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior guard Gabby Reep got the steal, but wasn’t able to take the free throws. But that’s when freshman guard Reese Pierce stepped up when the Indians needed her most.
James Coleman Yeager
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — James Coleman Yeager, 53, of Lumberport, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at United Hospital Center. He was born January 16, 1969 in Clarksburg a son of Dora Ann Pumphrey Yeager, who survives in Salem, and the late Roger Freeland Yeager Sr.
Bridgeport, RCB win big at County swim championships
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Championships swim meet belonged to the Bridgeport girls and Robert C. Byrd boys, who combined to win nearly every event Friday at the YMCA of North Central West Virginia. Bridgeport won the combined team championship with 252 points with RCB following...
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff
Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
Buckhannon (West Virginia) VFW suffers water damage
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is seeking community help in repairing several pipes that froze on Christmas Day, causing significant water damage to the building and the boiler system. They are in need of financial assistance so they can continue to serve their members and veterans of armed forces overall, officials said.
Area students make WVWC dean's list
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four French Creek residents and two from Rock Cave have been named to the dean's list at West Virginia Wesleyan College. All four of the French Creek students are seniors: Ethan Cutright, Zane Hissam, Alli Robinson and Cordell Winters.
Students OK after car accident at North Marion High School
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A car accident during North Marion High School's student dismissal did not seriously injure anyone involved, according to Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston. Heston said students were involved in a car accident as they left for school, and school administration, as well as...
It's time to bring the heat! Grafton, West Virginia YLA to host chili cook-off
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With the colder weather in the area, most would agree that it is soup and stew season, and the Grafton High School Youth Leadership Association (YLA) is offering residents a way to put their culinary skills and favorite chili recipe to the test. Cooks...
Inside The Coop: Blooms by Juliette offers events, knowledge
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juliette Oldaker brings creativity and the craft of design with a specialty focus on plants to offer a botanical experience to the Buckhannon community year-round. On a quiet, cold night on Main Street in Buckhannon, the glow from The Coop spills onto the sidewalk....
Monongalia County, West Virginia, grand jury meets for first time in 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The January term of the Monongalia County grand jury returned 106 indictments. The grand jury met last week and concluded on Friday.
Upshur (West Virginia) commissioners note rescheduled design firm interviews, consider funding request
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for their weekly meeting with a light agenda. All three commissioners were on hand for the meeting. County Administrator Tabatha Perry said the interviews with The Thrasher Group Inc. and Terradon Corp. were rescheduled from last week to this week.
Community advocates: Harrison County (West Virginia) WWII veteran deserves bridge dedication in his honor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Community advocates hope that the next area bridge named for a veteran will honor Adamston native and World War II veteran Paul McCue. Retired U.S. Army Sgt. David Tucker, a Fairmont native who works at the Marion County Historical Society, lauded McCue for his bravery.
KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman faces charges after deputies were dispatched Jan. 13 to check on a driver on Dinkenberger Road. According to a criminal complaint, Pantera Lynn Cooper, 23, was sitting inside the vehicle, which was parked alongside the road. Her speech was slurred and she said there might be marijuana in the car. When the officer tried to cuff her for officer safety because she had a “large” knife, she resisted. A small bag of a green leafy substance was found in the car.
Kingwood mapping and documenting burials in historic Maplewood Cemetery
KINGWOOD — Accountant Vickie Hammond said she has found the perfect job. The city has hired her to organize records for the historic 21-acre Maplewood Cemetery and put them online. The City of Kingwood owns the cemetery and manages it.
