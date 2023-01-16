Read full article on original website
NoOneCertain
4d ago
That’s awful if he slipped and hit his head or something of the sort. But if not… that’s the old slip and fall scam that has made many a small fortune 🤣
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
One Killed In Boca Raton Crash
Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI
UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
WSVN-TV
Man pepper-sprays employees, swipes $1,200 in wigs from Oakland Park beauty supply store
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An ugly crime broke out in Oakland Park when a man attacked employees at a beauty supply store, and the business owner said the crook didn’t stop there. Shaykat Ahamed, the owner of Discount Beauty Supply Hair & Wigs, told 7News this is not...
Man arrested for allegedly killing co-worker with sledgehammer
Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his co-worker with a sledgehammer at their South Florida workplace.
WSVN-TV
Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching female client
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur faced a judge after his arrest. Jia-Nan Cheng appeared in court on Friday morning. “Mr. Cheng, you’re charged with practicing without a license,” the presiding judge said. The 57-year-old faces...
cw34.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
cbs12.com
Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
cw34.com
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
cw34.com
IA probe finds PBSO deputy forged doctor notes, misused sick leave policy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A discrepancy on a sick note led to an Internal Affairs investigation into a PBSO deputy for allegedly misusing sick leave and forging notes from doctors. The deputy, Edward Williams, resigned, while still under investigation, in August 2022. The investigation began more than...
Delray Beach woman warns others after nearly falling for fake job offer scam
A woman in Delray Beach is warning others after she encountered a fake job offer while searching for jobs earlier this month.
cw34.com
Woman left methadone clinic before fatal hit-and-run: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Lake Worth Beach had left a methadone clinic minutes before the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Celeste Bokstrom on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Click10.com
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed over possible structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Top floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed off Friday afternoon as a precaution at the request of Broward County officials possibly over structural concerns. On Thursday evening, Broward County Administration was notified by facilities management that there were potential structural issues in the...
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in yards across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
