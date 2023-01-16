Read full article on original website
wxerfm.com
The Top Ten Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 1/20/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 10 things happening around Sheboygan!. There’s a School’s Out Day Camp at YMCA Camp Y-Koda today (Friday). There’s camp activities planned for school-aged day campers all day! https://sheboygancountyymca.org/camp-y-koda/. There’s public ice skating at...
Ag LEAD Summit Registration Now Open
MADISON – Registration is now open for the Ag LEAD Summit that will be held March 17-18 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas, and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. General sessions for the event include keynote speaker Chris Hinrichs, a Consumer Insight Panel facilitated by the Center for Food Integrity, and American Farm Bureau Federation Leadership and Organizational Training Director Jordan Henry. Friday night entertainment will be provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos.
Storm Morphs…Less Snow, Still a Mess
Another Wisconsin Winter Storm has frustrated area snow lovers, changing hazards from one to another and still leaving plenty of weather to deal with. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say that some warmer, and drier-than-expected air got wrapped into the system, keeping heavy snow bands to our north and west where around a half a foot may already be on the ground, and leaving us with mostly rain and freezing rain in its wake. That’s more than enough to cause slippery roads, and the Wisconsin DOT indicated either snowy or slippery roads in Sheboygan County as well as all but extreme southeast Wisconsin.
Lakeland U’s New ESports Coach is Sheboygan Native
Amahn Green may have big shoes to fill, but Sheboygan native Brett Sheldon appears to be the right fit as he takes over as Lakeland’s Head Coach of the Muskie’s ESports team. Green, the program’s inaugural head coach and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, has returned to...
City Approves New Human Resources Director
The City of Sheboygan has a new Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations. That after the Common Council approved the appointment of Adam Westbrook to the post on Monday. Westbrook takes the seat vacated when former director Vicky Schneider stepped down from that post last June, having taken leave...
Arrests Made After Road Rage, Shots Fired in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Four men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after reports of vehicles driving recklessly and shots being fired on Sheboygan’s north side. Police got the report shortly before 3pm. The incident happened at North 12th and Plath Court . Officers investigated and talked to witnesses who...
