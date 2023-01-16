Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”
Murray scores 29, Sabonis has triple-double, Kings beat OKC
SACRAMENTO — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win.Sabonis finished with 18 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Murray, the No. 4 pick in the draft from Iowa, became the first Kings rookie to record consecutive double-doubles since the 2018-19 season.De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points and Kevin Huerter chipped in 14.Isaiah Joe knocked down a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to cut the Kings' lead to three before Fox made a layup off an inbound pass.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points for the Thunder (22-24), who had won three of four.Joe finished with 21 points off the bench. Lu Dort and Josh Giddey each scored 15 points.TIP-INSThunder: F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl remained out with an ankle sprain and illness.Kings: Sabonis returned from a one-game absence from a non-COVID illness. …Fox received a technical foul with 7:41 left in the second quarterUP NEXTKings: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.Thunder: At Denver on Sunday.
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Las Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest...
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 23 points Friday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-121 win over Memphis. James’ scoring average...
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies courtside incident involved Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks
A courtside scuffle during halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers home game Friday evening apparently involved a sports analyst and several players of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant’s father have to be separated at Lakers game
Fox Sports personality and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe had to be separated from Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant’s father, Tee, at halftime of a game between Memphis and the Lakers on Friday night. Sharpe and Tee Morant were seen jawing at one another in the stands as the Grizzlies led on the scoreboard. Tee Morant got into a shouting match with Sharpe and the two were broken up by security. In video of the incident, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks can be seen yelling in Sharpe’s direction as he walked back to the Grizzlies bench. Sharpe subsequently yells back at...
Rangers trying to fix ‘frustrating’ power-play issues
Mika Zibanejad doesn’t know the “perfect answer.” He doesn’t know any “secret formula,” either. But if the Rangers had either, their power play would’ve been “100 percent by now” and certainly not stuck in a lengthy slump. After their 3-1 loss Thursday night to the Bruins (who have the NHL’s top penalty-kill unit at 87 percent), the Rangers have gone 2-for-22 with the man-advantage across their past seven games. That has dipped their power-play percentage to 21.6 for the season and has left the Blueshirts without a sustainable solution for a group that was once its strength. “We’re trying,” Zibanejad said Thursday. “I...
Comments / 0