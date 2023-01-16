Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSMV
TBI: 13 arrested on drug charges in Dickson Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-agency investigation with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and multiple law enforcement partner agencies resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges, the TBI announced Friday.
Alabama woman’s death leads police to Tennessee house and sound of husband killing her 2 sons, himself
The investigation of the death of a Hazel Green woman led Tennessee police to a house where officers heard gunshots that killed her husband and two sons in an apparent murder-suicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducting a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane at about 11:15 p.m....
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man was taken into custody after he apparently shot himself and walked around with a handgun on Friday on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. The man, who was not identified, shot himself before law enforcement arrived on the scene. “He had shot...
WSMV
14-year-old boy dies days after fatal Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy has died days after being shot in North Nashville. Metro Police said 14-year-old Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday. Hall and 19-year-old Michael Adams were shot Monday night near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Adams was found dead in a yard of Salem Mason Drive, police said.
WSMV
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is now recovering after being shot during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery. A family member of that young man reached out to WSMV4 to bring awareness to the incident. “I still can’t believe this happened,” Nicole Ribera-Ergueta said....
WSMV
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
WSMV
Chief of police speaks on crime in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tracy Kornet spoke exclusively with Nashville’s chief of police on Wednesday in an effort to explain the recent crime surge. Chief John Drake has been working as a law enforcement officer with the city for nearly 35 years and has seen several trends when it comes to crime, shootings especially.
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
WSMV
Guns recovered at two Nashville high schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reported finding guns at two separate high schools in Nashville on Wednesday. According to MNPD, a 16-year-old male student at Whites Creek High School was charged with bringing a gun onto school property after a search of his vehicle for drugs produced a loaded firearm. School personnel initiated the search after smelling the strong odor of marijuana on the student. Several grams of the drug were discovered in a baggie along with the firearm.
TDOC death row inmate James Dellinger dies before execution date
A Tennessee death row inmate, James Dellinger, died Monday at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
WSMV
DA releases video released from Mount Juliet officer-involved shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The District Attorney General for Wilson County has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in November 2022. D.A. Jason Lawson released the video on Wednesday afternoon but did not provide a statement. The Mount Juliet Police Department said it would be releasing a statement about the release of the video.
WSMV
Remains found in Williamson Co. may have been there since 2021
WSMV
Chemical reaction blamed for deadly Guthrie explosion, officials say
GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An explosion that killed a man in Guthrie Wednesday is being blamed on a chemical reaction that blew a 500-pound tank through the wall of an industrial facility, the Todd County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday. The explosion happened outside the Quick Turn Anodizing facility, killing...
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WSMV
Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville. The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.
WSMV
New law gives victims a sense of safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nikki Goesser suffered the unfathomable. Her husband was murdered by her stalker, Hank Wise, right in front of her in a busy Brentwood karaoke bar. He then continued to terrorize Goesser by writing love letters from prison saying things like, ‘I will always love you,’ and ‘I still think about you every day.’
WSMV
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
WSMV
Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood
WSMV
Lipscomb students build ‘emergency home’ for displaced people in Humphreys County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.
