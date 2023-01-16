ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

parentingforbrain.com

40 Signs Of Emotionally Unavailable Parents And How To Heal

| Causes | Signs in Parents | Signs in Young Children | Effects on Older and Adult Children | How to Heal |. Emotionally unavailable parents are physically present but emotionally detached. They keep an emotional distance from their children, interacting with them only when necessary, and they remain uninvolved in their lives. These emotionally absent parents do not provide emotional support and guidance that a child needs to develop emotional regulation, healthy relationships, and coping mechanisms. Emotional neglect is a form of child abuse​1​.
The Independent

Pets may help protect brains of older adults as they age, study finds

Adults over the age of 65 who owned a pet for more than five years scored better on memory tests than non-pet owners, according to a study.The benefits that companion animals have on ageing brains was revealed by the study that was conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan in the US.They assessed data from a nationally representative survey conducted from 2010-16 that recorded the pet status of about 20,000 adults over the age of 50.The findings, published recently in the Journal of Aging and Health, suggested that those aged 65 and more and who owned a pet...
MedicalXpress

A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes

Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
Medical News Today

What to know about sundowning in dementia

Sundowning is an increase in agitation, distress, or confusion that may affect people with dementia at certain times of the day. People with dementia may experience certain symptoms toward the end of the day, such as:. disorientation. delusions. restlessness. Factors that may play a role in sundowning include:. changes in...
myzeo.com

Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.
Healthline

Is Crohn’s Disease Painful?

People with Crohn’s disease frequently feel abdominal cramps or rectal discomfort. They’re most likely to experience pain when inflammation in the digestive tract is flaring up. There’s no cure for Crohn’s disease, so many people continue to experience discomfort even after their initial diagnosis. Your symptoms...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
allnurses.com

How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia

Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
MedicalXpress

Dangers of late cervical cancer diagnosis in women of color

In the past decade, nearly one-third of cervical cancer cases in the U.S. resulted in death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Women of color, particularly Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, are more likely to be diagnosed and die of cervical cancer compared to white women in the U.S.—not because of genetics, but inequalities in health care access.
MindBodyGreen

Socially Isolated Older Adults Are 30% More Likely To Develop Dementia

With the aging population growing exponentially, gaining a deeper understanding of longevity is more important now than ever. Caring for ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities means learning about not just what it means to age but what it takes to age well. And in a new study published...
Medical News Today

How can a person test for bipolar disorder?

Online bipolar disorder tests may help a person seek further care for potential mental health issues. If a doctor suspects a person has bipolar disorder, they may refer them to a mental health professional. This article explains what bipolar disorder tests are and whether online tests are accurate. It also...
scitechdaily.com

Treating Depression by Fine-Tuning Motivation in the Brain

Neuroscientists have discovered a set of brain cells that influence the motivation of mice to perform tasks for rewards. Increasing the cells’ activity makes a mouse work harder or more vigorously. The neurons come with a feature that prevents the mouse from overdoing it and becoming addicted to the reward. The findings reveal new possible therapeutic strategies for treating mental illnesses like depression that impair motivation.
findingfarina.com

How Can You Help Someone Living With Dementia?

Elderly people (65+) in the United States number approximately 54M. As more time passes, more and more elderly people suffer from dementia. Dementia, a major medical condition, can be predicted to increase in the United States. Types of dementia are loss of awareness, memory problems, and behavior changes. It also...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression

Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....

