Adults over the age of 65 who owned a pet for more than five years scored better on memory tests than non-pet owners, according to a study.The benefits that companion animals have on ageing brains was revealed by the study that was conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan in the US.They assessed data from a nationally representative survey conducted from 2010-16 that recorded the pet status of about 20,000 adults over the age of 50.The findings, published recently in the Journal of Aging and Health, suggested that those aged 65 and more and who owned a pet...

12 DAYS AGO