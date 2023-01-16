ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
CNN

Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched

Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...

