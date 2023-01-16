Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
The Jewish Press
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
CNBC
Russians are angry over deadly Ukrainian strike; Zelenskyy says Moscow aims to 'exhaust' Ukraine with attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shared by Ukraine shows its troops decimating a unit of the Wagner group in the fierce battle for Soledar.
Ukraine boasts that it used a drone to steal a radio from a dead Russian soldier, letting it listen in on enemy plans
Ukraine's 54th mechanized brigade said its troops were able to use the radio to secretly listen to Russian communications.
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Striking video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles
Footage published by Ukraine shows a series of Russian armored vehicles getting hit by drones crashing into them, shown from the drone's perspective.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
