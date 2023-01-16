ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K812M_0kGhZYRF00

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service.

(KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center , there is a severe river flood warning in El Dorado and Sacramento Counties due to potential flooding along the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. The warning begins at 2 p.m. and will last until late Monday night.

The weather center predicts that there will be minor flooding and that low-lying lands that are along the river could flood.

The FOX40 Weather Center said there is also a severe flood warning in San Joaquin County due to potential flooding near Momon Slough at Bellota. The warning began around 12:30 Monday afternoon and will be in effect until Tuesday morning.

The NWS said that both the Cosumnes River and Mormon Slough are expected to rise in the afternoon above the flood stage.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Near-freezing temperatures, patchy fog expected weekend mornings

(KTXL) — Cold mornings are expected in Sacramento this weekend, along with patchy fog in some areas, the National Weather Service said.  There is a chance the temperature will dip to below freezing, 32 degrees, in Sacramento on Saturday morning, but the NWS lists the likelihood of that happening at 53%. They recommend residents limit […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
now100fm.com

How Much Has Folsom Lake Risen From The Storms?

How much water did the recent storms bring to Folsom Lake?. Storm after storm has hit Sacramento, bringing a ton of wind and rain with each one. While the storms brought down trees, power poles and caused flooding, there was a positive thing the storms brought with them – water to help our drought!
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe

Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

El Dorado, Placer counties sue PG&E over Mosquito Fire damages

(KTXL) — On Wednesday, El Dorado County, Placer County and three other public entities filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric due to damages from the Mosquito Fire. According to news releases from El Dorado and Placer counties, the lawsuit co-plaintiffs are the El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

A foot of additional snow falls in the Sierra during recent storm

(KTXL) — Since late December the Sierra Nevada and surrounding mountain ranges have been pummeled with snow and the most recent storm provided an extra foot of snow in some areas. The 24-hour snow total from the National Weather Service, released on Thursday afternoon, showed that parts of the Tahoe area saw eight to 12 […]
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23

The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County

Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County

MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Floodwaters recede near Acampo neighborhood, but safety is still an issue

ACAMPO – The water was slowly going down just east of Highway 99 on Tuesday, but not fast enough.While navigating through the floodwater, the Lopez family kept a watchful eye on the sky."With the storm – not a big storm on Wednesday – we'll see how that works," Saul Lopez said. So far, the water stopped short of entering their home. Nearby, a man kept his floatation device just in case."Too much water at one time," Bruce Lemos said. Just south of Highway 99 and Acampo Road, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported that all but 12 homes were...
ACAMPO, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Accident Involves Three Vehicles

Gerber Road Intersection Accident Causes Minor Injuries. A three-vehicle intersection accident in Sacramento caused minor injuries on January 17. The crash occurred along westbound Gerber Road at its intersection with Palmer House Drive just before 3:00 p.m. The incident involved two sedans and an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

‘One-stop shop’ for resources opens in Galt to help storm victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A “one-stop shop” for resources opened in Galt for Sacramento County storm victims who may need to deal with several different state agencies. Sacramento County, in partnership with state and federal agencies, opened a Local Assistance Center at Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave., in Galt. -Video Above: Acampo residents who […]
GALT, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
FOX40

Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December.  Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise.  •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy