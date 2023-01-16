Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service.

(KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center , there is a severe river flood warning in El Dorado and Sacramento Counties due to potential flooding along the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. The warning begins at 2 p.m. and will last until late Monday night.

The weather center predicts that there will be minor flooding and that low-lying lands that are along the river could flood.

The FOX40 Weather Center said there is also a severe flood warning in San Joaquin County due to potential flooding near Momon Slough at Bellota. The warning began around 12:30 Monday afternoon and will be in effect until Tuesday morning.

The NWS said that both the Cosumnes River and Mormon Slough are expected to rise in the afternoon above the flood stage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.