Obituary: Jesse Kennard Sade
Jesse Kennard Sade, 79, of Evening Shade passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home. Jesse was born January 3, 1944, in Flat Rock between Mount Pleasant and Sidney Arkansas at the Sade home place to Jesse E. Sade and Dora Highland Sade. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired truck driver.
Obituary: James Henry “Frog” Kessinger JR
James Henry “Frog” Kessinger JR., 64, passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on December 11, 1958, to James and Bernice Kessinger. Although Frog was a simple man, it is difficult to sum up someone as unique as he was in just a few sentences. He loved to make people laugh and was known for being a prankster. He also loved spending time outside tinkering on small motors or by the river hunting or fishing. But most of all, he loved spending time with friends and family. He was a loving brother, son, uncle, and friend who will live on in the hearts of those that loved him.
Obituary: Lola Louise Eubanks Sensabaugh
Lola Louise Eubanks Sensabaugh, 78, of Cave City passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the White River Medical Center in Batesville. She was born August 21, 1944, in Texarkana, AR; she was the daughter of Addie Mae Eubanks and the niece of Guy and Ozella Taylor. She co-owned and...
Obituary: Charles Freddie Murray
Charles Freddie Murray, age 83, of Fox, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. Born March 4, 1939, in Shirley, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Jack and Dennie Murray. Fred was a Christian man, who loved God and his family. Fred was a retired...
Obituary: Alicia Kathleen (Reddmann) Southard
Alicia Kathleen (Reddmann) Southard, 73 of Jonesboro, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born October 26, 1949, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Jones) Reddmann. Her parents preceded her in death and one brother, Bryan Reddmann.
Lyon College celebrates life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been,” said Maya Angelou, American memoirist, poet, and civil rights activist. This simple yet profound message details why we choose to remember and celebrate those who came before us. Those who strived to make a difference like Maya Angelou, Claudette Colvin, Rosa Parks, and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose life and legacy the Lyon College community celebrated this week.
White River Health WRMC ranks in Top 10 percent of inpatient rehab
Featured image: The inpatient rehabilitation team at White River Health White River Medical Center (Image provided by White River Health) White River Health White River Medical Center (WRMC) has ranked in the top 10 percent of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR, LLC). The reporting period was for cases discharged between October 2021 and September 2022.
Stone County sheriff releases letter on enforcement of ‘stabilizing braces’
The U.S. Justice Department recently announced a new rule to address stabilizing braces — accessories used to convert pistols into short-barreled rifles. The department said in a Jan. 13 release that it has submitted the Stabilizing Braces Final Rule to the Federal Register, which, according to the release, “…makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).”
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop
The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
