James Henry “Frog” Kessinger JR., 64, passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on December 11, 1958, to James and Bernice Kessinger. Although Frog was a simple man, it is difficult to sum up someone as unique as he was in just a few sentences. He loved to make people laugh and was known for being a prankster. He also loved spending time outside tinkering on small motors or by the river hunting or fishing. But most of all, he loved spending time with friends and family. He was a loving brother, son, uncle, and friend who will live on in the hearts of those that loved him.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO