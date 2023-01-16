Read full article on original website
Hamilton County teachers share concerns over lost differentiated compensation Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Tensions were high in the first school board meeting of the year as officials and teachers discussed differentiated pay. Differentiated compensation allows Hamilton County staff to earn up to 20% more in total compensation. This payment is determined by participating in additional roles, teaching hard...
Student charged after bringing gun to Cleveland Middle School, police say
CLEVELAND, TN — A student has been charged after bringing a gun to school, says the Cleveland Police Department. Cleveland Middle School administrators report a student brought a gun on school property Wednesday. Administrators immediately notified School Resource Officers working with the police department who are assigned to the...
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
Wamp, Taylor will both now pay their own expenses in extended legal battle
The pending legal fight between Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor took a new turn Wedesday morning. It's now one that both will have to pay for. Previously, we told you how commissioners voted against picking up the bill for legal representation for the Mayor. That's...
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
Some concerned newly rezoned subdivision will lead to flooding in neighborhood
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioners signed off on rezoning 24 acres of land for a new subdivision. But those who already live nearby have major concerns about flooding. "She can't even walk out to get her mail when it starts flooding," says Angie Masterson, a Thrasher Pike...
"Grateful We're Alive," Meigs County Tornado Victims Speak Out
An EF tornado struck Decatur, TN on Thursday, January 12 and now one family is speaking out. “We have this near death experience. And I'm sitting there going, really we're grateful. We're grateful we're alive" says Jessica Writesel. Writesel says people often ask her how she and her family still...
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
Pedestrian struck on I-24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is back open. A pedestrian was hit on I-24 east near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night, TDOT cameras show. The incident happened at mile marker 177.2. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is blocked at...
Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
Soap for all: Non-profit hopes to bring mobile showers to Chattanooga's homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everyone deserves the chance to soap up and get clean, including the homeless community. Nashville-based non-profit ShowerUp hopes to bring mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga. 2022 brought a number of ideas for services for Chattanooga’s homeless. From a city-sponsored...
Life Vac: A tool to save lives
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Life Vac is a non invasive, single patient, portable airway clearance device designed to help save lives. Rob Cresswell is here with an impactful story and explains how he’s aiming to help all of Chattanooga. Find out more and donate at Greg02.org.
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
With Chattanooga's life expectancy lower, experts identify what steps we need to take
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a crisis in Chattanooga: low-life expectancy. And the city is working to address the 3 most important tenants to a long happy life: diet, fitness, and mental health. Every day Kyle House helps folks work to become their best selves. "Watching people grow and you...
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
Survivors Spotlight: Chattanooga trainer helps rebuild patients with cancer
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — It's that time of the year for Chattanooga`s biggest gala, Pink! Pink! The gala is a charity for the MaryEllen Locher Breast Cancer Center AT C-H-I Memorial hospital. For the last 18 years Pink! has raised $5.2 million towards the centers breast cancer research and treatment...
McMinn County man indicted in TBI drug overdose investigation
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man faces a felony charge after a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. The TBI says in late April 2021, police opened an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Aaron Crisp. Investigators suspected Crisp died from a drug overdose after they...
ShowerUp provides clean hot showers to those in need
ShowerUP is a Nashville based non-profit providing clean showers to those experiencing homelessness. ShowerUp will be in Chattanooga on 12th and Peeple's camp on January 21st from 12pm to 3pm. Stay connected with ShowerUp. Follow This N That on our social media accounts.
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
