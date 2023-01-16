ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Student charged after bringing gun to Cleveland Middle School, police say

CLEVELAND, TN — A student has been charged after bringing a gun to school, says the Cleveland Police Department. Cleveland Middle School administrators report a student brought a gun on school property Wednesday. Administrators immediately notified School Resource Officers working with the police department who are assigned to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

"Grateful We're Alive," Meigs County Tornado Victims Speak Out

An EF tornado struck Decatur, TN on Thursday, January 12 and now one family is speaking out. “We have this near death experience. And I'm sitting there going, really we're grateful. We're grateful we're alive" says Jessica Writesel. Writesel says people often ask her how she and her family still...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is back open. A pedestrian was hit on I-24 east near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night, TDOT cameras show. The incident happened at mile marker 177.2. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is blocked at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Life Vac: A tool to save lives

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Life Vac is a non invasive, single patient, portable airway clearance device designed to help save lives. Rob Cresswell is here with an impactful story and explains how he’s aiming to help all of Chattanooga. Find out more and donate at Greg02.org.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McMinn County man indicted in TBI drug overdose investigation

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man faces a felony charge after a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. The TBI says in late April 2021, police opened an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Aaron Crisp. Investigators suspected Crisp died from a drug overdose after they...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

ShowerUp provides clean hot showers to those in need

ShowerUP is a Nashville based non-profit providing clean showers to those experiencing homelessness. ShowerUp will be in Chattanooga on 12th and Peeple's camp on January 21st from 12pm to 3pm. Stay connected with ShowerUp. Follow This N That on our social media accounts.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy