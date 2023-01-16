ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Livvy Dunne says LSU added new security, rules due to her popularity

Livvy Dunne recently revealed that LSU added new security measures and rules for students due to concerns over her popularity. Dunne is a junior and competes in the all-around. She was an All-American on the bars in 2021. She’s a talented gymnast who has achieved fame via social media thanks to her athletic success, personality,... The post Livvy Dunne says LSU added new security, rules due to her popularity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern women enter UAPB game near top of SWAC standings

The Southern women’s basketball team had Monday off, but it didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving closer to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. After Jackson State suffered its first conference loss since January 2021, Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) found itself tied with three teams for second place. Prairie View, which handed Southern its only loss, leads the league at 5-1.
BATON ROUGE, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Crash Donates Organs

An LSU student hit and killed by a vehicle will save lives. The Alpha Phi sorority says 19-year-old Madison Brooks was able to donate her heart and kidneys following her death on Sunday. Authorities said Brooks was standing in the middle of Burbank Drive early that morning when she was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s

Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

