Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
What does it take for a basketball team to grow up? For Warhorses it was key road win in Baton Rouge
When Louisiana’s all-time wins leader says he brought his team to Baton Rouge to test its mettle, it means something. But a 67-59 road victory over Liberty was also part of the process for Alexandria-based Peabody on Friday night. “You know, this is a really a young team,” Peabody...
theadvocate.com
Southern women enter UAPB game near top of SWAC standings
The Southern women’s basketball team had Monday off, but it didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving closer to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. After Jackson State suffered its first conference loss since January 2021, Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) found itself tied with three teams for second place. Prairie View, which handed Southern its only loss, leads the league at 5-1.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Crash Donates Organs
An LSU student hit and killed by a vehicle will save lives. The Alpha Phi sorority says 19-year-old Madison Brooks was able to donate her heart and kidneys following her death on Sunday. Authorities said Brooks was standing in the middle of Burbank Drive early that morning when she was...
theadvocate.com
Hilliard celebrates Lafayette born businessman who created world's largest collection of Southern art
It started with a moment of “gobsmack” delivered by way of Alexander Drysdale’s “Blue Lagoon, City Park,” painted in 1930. That was where real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist Roger Ogden may have gotten the bug for collecting great art — especially Southern art.
theadvocate.com
Even as COVID-19 waned, here's why Baton Rouge emergency room visits rose in 2022
Baton Rouge’s emergency rooms were a little more packed last year. Area hospitals said their total emergency room visits rose in 2022 compared to 2021. Though state data shows positive COVID-19 cases plummeted last year, the disease's lingering effects were a key reason for the ER spike. As COVID-19...
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
theadvocate.com
Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s
Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
WAFB.com
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
