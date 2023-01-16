Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Mike Kafka

The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a fresh face in Mike Kafka be the man for the job?

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season.

Ultimately, it came time to move on from Reich as the team stagnated and hit a wall under the him in recent seasons. While the Colts may not be the greatest destination across the league, they should be able to generate a decent amount of interest for one of the 32 most coveted positions in the sport.

In this series, I will dive into a handful of the coaching candidates that the Colts could/should interview during their search and break down their background/qualifications for the job. Next up, is New York Giants' Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka.

Background in Football

Mike Kafka began his NFL journey in 2010, as he was selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent two years with the Eagles, appearing in four games over his stint with the team. In those four games, Kafka completed 11 of 16 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions.

Kafka was released by the Eagles in 2012 in favor of newly drafted quarterback Nick Foles . He was signed to a futures deal by the New England Patriots in 2013, but was ultimately released on June 10th before ever playing a snap. He was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars soon after, but again was released by final cutdowns in August.

He spent the 2014 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, jumping up and down from the practice squad and the active roster. Following that season, he spent some time with the Minnesota Vikings, the Tennessee Titans, and the Cincinnati Bengals before officially retiring in 2015.

Coaching Qualifications

Kafka began his coaching career in 2016 as a grad assistant at his alma mater (Northwester). He spent a season there before jumping back up to the NFL as an offensive quality control coach. In Kansas City, Kafka reunited with Andy Reid , the coach of the Eagles that drafted him back in 2010.

Kafka would prove to be a fast riser within the Chiefs' organization, as he was promoted to QB coach in the 2018 season. He served in that role all the way up until 2021, working closely with MVP QB Pat Mahomes and winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020.

The New York Giants hired Brian Daboll to be their head coach prior to the 2022 season, and Kafka finally had his chance to be a play caller in the NFL. He took over as the Giants' offensive coordinator, and he quickly improved one of the league's worst offenses.

In 2021, prior to Kafka taking over, the Giants were the 31st in both total points scored and in total yards. In 2022, the team improved to 16th in total points scored and 18th in total yards despite making very few additions to the roster over the course of the year.

Potential Staff Connections

Kafka has only been coaching around the NFL since 2017, so his connections are a little thin compared to other candidates in this series. Still, here are a few that could make sense for him. The * marks coaches that he'd likely look to bring with him as coordinators.

Offensive Coordinator

Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs QB Coach : Offensive quality control coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2010-2012.

Scott Turner*, Washington Commanders Former Offensive Coordinator : QB coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

Drew Petzing, Cleveland Browns QB Coach : Assistant WR coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

Eric Bienemy, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator : RB coach/OC with the Chiefs from 2017-2022.

Shea Tierney*, New York Giants QB Coach : QB coach with the Giants this season.

Defensive Coordinator

Lovie Smith*, Houston Texans Former Head Coach : Head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

Dave Borgonzi, Chicago Bears LB Coach : Defensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings Former Head Coach : Head coach with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015.

Andre Patterson*, New York Giants Defensive Line Coach : DL coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, current DL coach with the Giants.

Jerome Henderson, New York Giants DB Coach : DB coach with the Giants since 2020.

The Bottom Line

Mike Kafka is one of the brightest offensive minds in the league. He learned for years under Andy Reid, and he has done wonders with the Giants' in his first year as an offensive coordinator. His connections to the Andy Reid and Lovie Smith coaching trees are interesting as well.

Add Kafka to the list of strong head coaching candidates that the Colts are looking at this offseason.

