CAMDEN, NJ – The city says it has foreclosed and now owns an illegal dump at Seventh and Chestnut streets and will make sure the former owners are held responsible for the illegal disposal of an estimated 70,000 tons of dirt and construction fill and the millions it will cost to clean up. Removal of the potentially toxic dirt will begin in March with one of four piles, continue through the summer and likely will be complete by the end of the year, the project's coordinator, Michele Christina of Brownfield Redevelopment Solutions Inc., told residents at an update meeting this week. "All that soil is...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO