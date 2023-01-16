ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Removal of Dirt at Huge Illegal Dump to Begin in March

CAMDEN, NJ – The city says it has foreclosed and now owns an illegal dump at Seventh and Chestnut streets and will make sure the former owners are held responsible for the illegal disposal of an estimated 70,000 tons of dirt and construction fill and the millions it will cost to clean up. Removal of the potentially toxic dirt will begin in March with one of four piles, continue through the summer and likely will be complete by the end of the year, the project's coordinator, Michele Christina of Brownfield Redevelopment Solutions Inc., told residents at an update meeting this week. "All that soil is...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank

TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parts of Route 29 to Close for Improvements to Prevent Roadway Flooding

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced on Friday that portions of Route 29 will be closed in the evening for roadway improvements as part of a project to prevent flooding.  NJDOT said that Route 29 between Memorial Drive and Calhoun Street in Trenton will be closed beginning on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 p.m until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21 to install a concrete barrier to set up a work zone in the median and implement a traffic shift.  At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during the work.  By 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the left lane of Route 29 in this area will...
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Raritan Township

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renee M. Robeson announced the arrest of three men by the Narcotics Task Force Jan. 18. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of distribution of heroin. Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. Robeson said the arrests took place in the parking lot of a business on Route 202 northbound in Raritan Township. Davis, Wade and Anderson were taken to the Warren County Jail after their arrests.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

