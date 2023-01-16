ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

No. 13 Kansas State bids to stay hot, hosts Texas Tech

No. 13 Kansas State will look to remain at least in a tie atop the Big 12 when it hosts conference cellar dweller Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats (16-2, 5-1) moved into a first-place tie with No. 2 Kansas and No. 12 Iowa State after an 83-82 overtime win at home against the rival Jayhawks on Tuesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
No. 21 Baylor aims to continue winning streak at Oklahoma

After dropping its first three Big 12 games, Baylor looked like it could be headed toward an extended skid. But over the last two weeks, the Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) have bounced back with three consecutive wins. No. 21 Baylor looks to continue its momentum when it takes on...
WACO, TX

