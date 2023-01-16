Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Work requirement referendum moves through Legislature, heads to April ballot
MADISON, Wis. — An advisory referendum on whether Wisconsinites receiving welfare should be required to work will be on the April ballot after the Assembly voted to approve the measure. It will be one of two policy questions voters will have to decide after a binding constitutional referendum on...
fox47.com
Breaking down the process of putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — An amendment to the state constitution could be on the horizon, placing the issue of bail reform before the voters in April. If the state Assembly approves the measure Thursday as is expected, the amendment will be on the ballot within a matter of months. It was not a snap decision, however.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
fox47.com
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult.
