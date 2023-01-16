MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.

