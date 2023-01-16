ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day

By Asawin Suebsaeng
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8Fym_0kGhY8r300

On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr . Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society.

Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national holiday was needed — not just to honor this man of peace, but to honor the principle of peace and unity.” Wonder adds: “Forty years ago, we marched, and then we peacefully entered the Capitol to explore ways to reach across the aisle.”

Wonder, who has repeatedly denounced candidate and then president Donald Trump over the years, appeared to be emphasizing the word “peacefully,” in order to explicitly differentiate that type of nonviolent activism from the Trump-inspired rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

However, for much of the remainder of his video message, Wonder’s message turns less sanguine.

“Forty years, what have we done for the planet? How have we really helped each other? Where has poverty been eliminated, why are guns still protected, and why has hate been elevated? Truthfully, we’ve done very little in 40 years,” Wonder says. “Now it is time for us to grow the [fuck] up, and get out of our virtual delusions that sell murder, mayhem, terrorism, and hate…Dr. King, I wish I could say you were here. But it feels like we did not deserve you then, and we’re not much better now.”

He adds: “And people, I believe deep in my soul the universe is watching us — and she is pissed. But will we fix it? I hope so.”

Wonder’s decades-long record of social and political activism has been recognized both in the United States and abroad. The United Nations has recognized his work over the years, and the organization writes that Wonder’s “activism has been pivotal in U.S. and world events. In 1983, he spearheaded a campaign to make Martin Luther King Day a national holiday in the United States. He also advocated for the end of apartheid in South Africa.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 54

95 south Republican
4d ago

I want to let Stevie Wonder know this or maybe he's too blind to see no disrespect but doing president Trump inauguration as he was taking the oath of office it was black lives matter protesting and caused riots in several cities in the United States of America as well as Hong Kong/ Berlin and London England over 200 people arrested in Washington DC smashing out windows of businesses setting vehicles on fire smashing out car windows all that was Democrat Stevie Wonder not president Trump but America want to continue on talking about January 6th 2021 let's talk about January 20th 2017 when black lives matter protesters destroy Washington DC you all may forgot about a Stevie Wonder and the Democratic party but I haven't

Reply(7)
19
Swede Switzer
3d ago

King preached unity. Democrats strive for division. He wanted integration. Today's Democrats promote modern-day racial segregation. King considered the United States a "great nation" and championed the ideals of "the American dream." Today's Democrats declare the country evil, destructive, and inherently racist. Politicians including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) have turned King's 20th century dream into a 21st century nightmare.

Reply
7
Clarence Joyce
3d ago

the man said everybody need to grow up and accept responsibility for your own s*** that's when change will take place

Reply
11
Related
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jones Asks White People in New York How They’re Celebrating MLK Jr. Day

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from the Daily Show in December, former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones made her debut on the Comedy Central show Tuesday night. The first of several planned guest hosts, Jones took to the city streets on Monday to ask New Yorkers how they were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, sought to answer the question, “Do white people know how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?” The effervescent Jones surveyed an array of people, and the answers varied from “going to get coffee” to “shopping,” leading to...
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

SZA Strips Down and Speeds Up ‘Kill Bill’ With Four-Track Bundle Package

SZA’s fictional homicides on “Kill Bill” come with more than enough evidence to land her in jail, and now she’s sealed her fate with the release of a single bundle featuring three additional versions of the hit SOS track. The EP, titled Kill Bill, features the original album recording, as well as an instrumental cut, a vocal-only version, and another sped-up to align with the increasingly popular pace-altering TikTok trend. “Kill Bill – Vocals” completely trips away the instrumentals to spotlight SZA’s performance and the layers of harmonies that might have gotten lost in the production shuffle. Anyone missing...
Rolling Stone

Oh Look, Republicans Suddenly Care About Classified Documents

Following the discovery of several classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Penn Center office and at Delaware residence, conservative lawmakers and media, who for months have attempted to provide cover for former President Donald Trump’s own document scandal, are suddenly extremely concerned about information security. The investigation into the hundreds of documents Trump hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago estate was characterized by the right as a political witch hunt aimed at preventing the former president from running for reelection. Now that Biden is involved, Republicans think the government should be cracking down with more vigor. In August, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called...
Essence

13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy

The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Now

Outrage over MLK award given to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On January 16, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference held its annual community awards breakfast celebration in East Bakersfield. The awards are meant to recognize leaders in the community that exemplify Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. This year among the award recipients was the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy