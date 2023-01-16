ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU hopes TCU win a new start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff

Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd makes late free throws to defeat Buckhannon-Upshur, 37-30

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Eagles’ offense exploded for 17 fourth-quarter points, including seven from Martina Howe, to pull away from the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers late and capture a hard-fought 37-30 win. “We haven’t been scoring the ball as much like we would have liked...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Pierce's late free throw sinks Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior guard Gabby Reep got the steal, but wasn’t able to take the free throws. But that’s when freshman guard Reese Pierce stepped up when the Indians needed her most.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Area students make WVWC dean's list

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four French Creek residents and two from Rock Cave have been named to the dean's list at West Virginia Wesleyan College. All four of the French Creek students are seniors: Ethan Cutright, Zane Hissam, Alli Robinson and Cordell Winters.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport, RCB win big at County swim championships

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Championships swim meet belonged to the Bridgeport girls and Robert C. Byrd boys, who combined to win nearly every event Friday at the YMCA of North Central West Virginia. Bridgeport won the combined team championship with 252 points with RCB following...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

James Coleman Yeager

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — James Coleman Yeager, 53, of Lumberport, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at United Hospital Center. He was born January 16, 1969 in Clarksburg a son of Dora Ann Pumphrey Yeager, who survives in Salem, and the late Roger Freeland Yeager Sr.
LUMBERPORT, WV
WVNews

Students OK after car accident at North Marion High School

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A car accident during North Marion High School's student dismissal did not seriously injure anyone involved, according to Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston. Heston said students were involved in a car accident as they left for school, and school administration, as well as...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Inside The Coop: Blooms by Juliette offers events, knowledge

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juliette Oldaker brings creativity and the craft of design with a specialty focus on plants to offer a botanical experience to the Buckhannon community year-round. On a quiet, cold night on Main Street in Buckhannon, the glow from The Coop spills onto the sidewalk....
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Upshur County Community Calendar

Weekend revival, 7 p.m., at I.U.B. Church, 6 Latham St., Buckhannon. With pastor the Rev. Junior B. Harris, evangelist the Rev. Randy Long & special singers. Open to public.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FTR

KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman faces charges after deputies were dispatched Jan. 13 to check on a driver on Dinkenberger Road. According to a criminal complaint, Pantera Lynn Cooper, 23, was sitting inside the vehicle, which was parked alongside the road. Her speech was slurred and she said there might be marijuana in the car. When the officer tried to cuff her for officer safety because she had a “large” knife, she resisted. A small bag of a green leafy substance was found in the car.
KINGWOOD, WV

