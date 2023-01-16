ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

fox47.com

Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Madison Common Council approves controversial zoning change

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday night to move forward on a zoning proposal meant to address limited housing options along the city’s Bus Rapid Transit route. Not only did the council approve the Transit Oriented Development plan, the alders voted overwhelmingly to include historic...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution. Firefighters were called to the school just before 8 a.m. for a report of a natural...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club

MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it and have the Union take over due to financial losses.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Fox 47 has compiled this timeline of key events...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

FBI offering $25K reward for information on arson at pro-life group's Madison office

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information on an arson attack at a pro-life group’s headquarters last spring. Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office was damaged in early May 2022 shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case. WFA is a lobbying group that lobbies against abortion rights and gay marriage.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Infant found unresponsive on Madison's west side dies at hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
STOUGHTON, WI
fox47.com

Madison Streets Division gives plowing update ahead of winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division gave an update Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. Officials said 32 crews will deploy when the storm arrives in Madison to plow and salt main routes as needed. The crews will stay on the roads throughout the storm. Additional workers will...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide talks Marcus Randle El trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Badgers' trip to Northwestern canceled as Wildcats face COVID-19 issues

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court following Tuesday’s victory. Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern was canceled Thursday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats’ program. The Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Tuesday was canceled due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”
MADISON, WI

