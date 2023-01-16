Mary June Davis, 64, of Searcy, AR, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mary was born December 13, 1958, in Newport, AR, to the late June Roe Davis and Mary Lou Kent and was of Christian faith. Mary was “a hippie who loved animals”, she had a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science (Veterinarian). Mary was a “jack of all trades” She worked in construction, was certified as a paramedic, and also drove a truck for many years. Mary loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to know her.

SEARCY, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO