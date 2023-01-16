Read full article on original website
Obituary: Mary June Davis
Mary June Davis, 64, of Searcy, AR, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mary was born December 13, 1958, in Newport, AR, to the late June Roe Davis and Mary Lou Kent and was of Christian faith. Mary was “a hippie who loved animals”, she had a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science (Veterinarian). Mary was a “jack of all trades” She worked in construction, was certified as a paramedic, and also drove a truck for many years. Mary loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to know her.
Obituary: Lola Louise Eubanks Sensabaugh
Lola Louise Eubanks Sensabaugh, 78, of Cave City passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the White River Medical Center in Batesville. She was born August 21, 1944, in Texarkana, AR; she was the daughter of Addie Mae Eubanks and the niece of Guy and Ozella Taylor. She co-owned and...
White River Health WRMC ranks in Top 10 percent of inpatient rehab
Featured image: The inpatient rehabilitation team at White River Health White River Medical Center (Image provided by White River Health) White River Health White River Medical Center (WRMC) has ranked in the top 10 percent of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR, LLC). The reporting period was for cases discharged between October 2021 and September 2022.
Obituary: Jesse Kennard Sade
Jesse Kennard Sade, 79, of Evening Shade passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home. Jesse was born January 3, 1944, in Flat Rock between Mount Pleasant and Sidney Arkansas at the Sade home place to Jesse E. Sade and Dora Highland Sade. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired truck driver.
Obituary: Charles Freddie Murray
Charles Freddie Murray, age 83, of Fox, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. Born March 4, 1939, in Shirley, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Jack and Dennie Murray. Fred was a Christian man, who loved God and his family. Fred was a retired...
Obituary: Alicia Kathleen (Reddmann) Southard
Alicia Kathleen (Reddmann) Southard, 73 of Jonesboro, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born October 26, 1949, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Jones) Reddmann. Her parents preceded her in death and one brother, Bryan Reddmann.
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop
The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
