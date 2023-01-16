Man pulls gun on woman who cut him off in Gwinnett road rage incident, police say

DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman said a man pulled out a gun after she accidentally cut him off on the road.

Aya Acey said she didn’t think much of another driver near her on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Jan. 6, until she said he got very angry.

“The guy ends up speeding behind me in the turning lane,” Acey told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “And I ended up, I guess, cutting him off a little bit.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Acey was in her car near Berkeley Lake Road and said that’s when he flashed a handgun at her.

She called police, worried he might continue to threaten other drivers.

“I just feel like that’s so dangerous,” Acey said. “This is not the type of area that you do those types of things.”

Police released body camera footage that shows a Duluth police officer detaining Dylan Dixon, 25, not too far away.

They got a complaint that someone was driving recklessly in the MAA Berkeley Lake apartment complex, and it matched the description of the person Acey described to the police.

In the footage, you can see an officer find a gun in Dixon’s bag and asks him what’s going on.

Dixon admitted he was upset over a fight with his girlfriend, but denied ever waving a gun.

“I’m sorry officer, I understand, I didn’t mean to cause a problem here,” Dixon said. “I wasn’t waving a gun, that’s ridiculous. I am a gun owner and I know, but no I wasn’t waving a gun.”

Duluth police charged Dixon with simple assault and reckless driving, leaving Acey relieved that no one was hurt.

Police said they saw marijuana in Dixon’s car, but that he didn’t face any drug-related charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group